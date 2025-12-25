151 battle on the front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: map from the General Staff

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 26461 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 40287 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 23828 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 34000 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 39053 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 21504 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 22045 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36701 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52375 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72042 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
2.3m/s
75%
766mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 daysDecember 24, 09:21 PM • 4518 views
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hallVideoDecember 24, 09:40 PM • 5642 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 10810 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists01:45 AM • 6512 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 13220 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 26462 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 21041 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 40291 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 34003 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 39056 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Barack Obama
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 13919 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 25413 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 13370 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 39107 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 34992 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
The Guardian
Heating

151 battle on the front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place on the front, with the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The invaders launched 1 missile and 80 air strikes, used 3 missiles and dropped 193 guided aerial bombs.

151 battle on the front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: map from the General Staff

151 battle took place on the front line in the past day, the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 25, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 80 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 193 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6393 kamikaze drones and carried out 4015 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Ulanove, Novovasylivka in Sumy Oblast; Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhivka, Luhivske, Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia, Novodanylivka, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy UAV control points," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, and carried out 140 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorychanske and towards Izbytske, Hryhorivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Novoiehorivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Shandryholove and towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Siversk, Dronivka and towards Riznykivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and towards Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Filiia and in the directions of Hryshyne and Nove Shakhove.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Zlahoda, Krasnohirske and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 21 times near the settlements of Solodke and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through our defense once in the direction of Pavlivka, but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, three enemy attacks ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 600 UAVs in a day25.12.25, 07:44 • 656 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Zaporizhzhia
Kupiansk