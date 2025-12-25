151 battle on the front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: map from the General Staff

151 battle took place on the front line in the past day, the hottest spots being the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 25, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 80 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 193 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6393 kamikaze drones and carried out 4015 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 88 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Ulanove, Novovasylivka in Sumy Oblast; Tykhe in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhivka, Luhivske, Varvarivka, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia, Novodanylivka, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy UAV control points," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, and carried out 140 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorychanske and towards Izbytske, Hryhorivka and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Novoiehorivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Shandryholove and towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Siversk, Dronivka and towards Riznykivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and towards Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Filiia and in the directions of Hryshyne and Nove Shakhove.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Zlahoda, Krasnohirske and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 21 times near the settlements of Solodke and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through our defense once in the direction of Pavlivka, but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, three enemy attacks ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

