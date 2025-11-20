Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Ukraine will be provided with long-range missile systems. This was reported by Anadolu Ajansi, informs UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Merz did not provide details on the number of weapons or the timing of their provision to Kyiv.

For months, we have been working intensively with the Ukrainian government on the implementation of long-range fire projects, as we technically call it. The Ukrainian army will be equipped with such weapon systems – Merz said at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Berlin.

Germany allocates 150 million euros for American weapons for Ukraine

When asked about Germany's previous reluctance to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, Merz declined to provide details, calling this approach a tactic to increase pressure on Russia.

We have agreed that we will no longer publicly discuss details, as we believe that a certain level of ambiguity is necessary, especially for the Russian side, regarding the scope of our military support in this area - explained the Chancellor of Germany.

He added that Germany and other partners are doing everything possible to equip the Ukrainian army with weapon systems with appropriate range.

"And this will continue in the coming weeks and months, if necessary, up to the production of such weapon systems in Ukraine itself," Merz summarized.

Recall

The Budget Committee of the Bundestag approved the federal budget for 2026, increasing aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros. These funds are intended for artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of Patriot missile systems.

Zelenskyy discussed the front-line situation and the opening of a Ukrainian arms export office in Berlin with Merz