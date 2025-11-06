ukenru
Exclusives
The New York Times

Berlin outraged: German conductor accepted award from Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

German pianist and conductor Justus Frantz received the Order of Friendship from Putin, which sparked criticism. A Bundestag deputy called for Frantz to be stripped of his German Order of Merit due to his actions.

Berlin outraged: German conductor accepted award from Putin

The awarding of the Russian Order of Friendship to German pianist and conductor Justus Frantz has caused a wave of criticism in Germany. The 81-year-old musician personally arrived in Moscow to receive the award from the dictator. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

German conductor Justus Frantz received an award from Putin "for strengthening cultural ties between Russia and Germany."

Anyone who joins a dictator whose hybrid military aggressions are still directed against our country can no longer be a bearer of the Federal Order of Merit.

– said Roland Tais, a Bundestag deputy from the Christian Democratic Union.

The politician called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to strip Frantz of the German Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Feast on bones: Russian propagandist Mizulina married singer "Shaman" in occupied Donetsk05.11.25, 15:57 • 4318 views

Justus Frantz previously signed the controversial "Manifesto for Peace" – a petition by politician Sahra Wagenknecht, which called for negotiations with Russia despite its aggression against Ukraine.

The musician is known for performing with leading orchestras in the world – the Berlin, Vienna, New York Philharmonic and London Symphony Orchestras. According to his official website, Frantz is a fan of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff's work.

Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of Putin05.11.25, 03:11 • 37405 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsCulture
Musician
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bundestag
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Italy
Germany
Ukraine