Russian propagandist Ekaterina Mizulina married singer Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name "Shaman": the wedding ceremony took place in occupied Donetsk. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The couple of Russian war criminals came to the marriage ceremony dressed in khaki. Collaborator Denis Pushilin, head of the occupying "administration" of the Donetsk region, was also present in the footage.

Additionally

Ekaterina Mizulina is the head of the so-called "League of Safe Internet" of Russia and, concurrently, writes denunciations against "foreign agents" and enemies of Vladimir Putin's regime. Her mother is Russian politician Elena Mizulina, known for her legislative initiatives to combat "gay propaganda": at the same time, her son and Ekaterina's brother, Nikolai, lives abroad and works for a firm that protects, among other things, the rights of people with non-traditional sexual orientation.

Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name "Shaman", is the author and performer of songs that have become a symbol of Russian aggression against Ukraine - "Stanem" and "Ya Russkiy".

Dronov was married twice and has children from previous marriages. Little is known about Mizulina's personal life. The couple began dating in early 2025.

Both Dronov and Mizulina actively support the aggressive war in Ukraine and justify war crimes. Both are included in the sanctions lists of the EU, Canada, and Ukraine.

Recall

In Russia, pro-government political scientist Sergei Markov was recognized as a "foreign agent". The likely reason was his statement about Russia's responsibility for shooting down an Azerbaijani plane on December 25, 2024.