Merz promises to speak at EU summit on using frozen Russian assets for €140 billion loan to Ukraine

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 5958 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 15389 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 26525 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
07:17 AM • 17796 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 27541 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 24566 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 22323 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 33664 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53881 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52517 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committeeOctober 16, 01:02 AM • 26265 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centersOctober 16, 02:44 AM • 28610 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to UkraineOctober 16, 03:03 AM • 27349 views
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK06:15 AM • 27730 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence07:09 AM • 22280 views
Publications
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 26580 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhoto07:27 AM • 9882 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence07:09 AM • 22705 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 52629 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 66969 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Benjamin Netanyahu
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
United States
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 24410 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 73658 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 51971 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 54346 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 59760 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136

Merz promises to speak at EU summit on using frozen Russian assets for €140 billion loan to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will urge the EU to use frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a loan of 140 billion euros. This funding is intended to support Ukraine's war efforts.

Merz promises to speak at EU summit on using frozen Russian assets for €140 billion loan to Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that at the upcoming EU summit he would call on the European Union to use Russian assets frozen in the West to provide Ukraine with a loan of 140 billion euros to finance its war efforts, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

"We want to do this not to prolong the war, but to end it," he said.

- Merz said, speaking in the lower house of the Bundestag.

"Putin must realize that our support for Ukraine will not weaken, but, on the contrary, will grow, and that he cannot count on outlasting us," the German Chancellor said.

Addition

At the end of September, Merz first advocated for an interest-free EU loan secured by frozen assets.

Merz supported a "reparation loan" to Ukraine for 140 billion euros: on what terms25.09.25, 18:09 • 3811 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bundestag
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Ukraine