Merz promises to speak at EU summit on using frozen Russian assets for €140 billion loan to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will urge the EU to use frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a loan of 140 billion euros. This funding is intended to support Ukraine's war efforts.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that at the upcoming EU summit he would call on the European Union to use Russian assets frozen in the West to provide Ukraine with a loan of 140 billion euros to finance its war efforts, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
"We want to do this not to prolong the war, but to end it," he said.
"Putin must realize that our support for Ukraine will not weaken, but, on the contrary, will grow, and that he cannot count on outlasting us," the German Chancellor said.
Addition
At the end of September, Merz first advocated for an interest-free EU loan secured by frozen assets.
Merz supported a "reparation loan" to Ukraine for 140 billion euros: on what terms25.09.25, 18:09 • 3811 views