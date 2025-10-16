Merz promises to speak at EU summit on using frozen Russian assets for €140 billion loan to Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that at the upcoming EU summit he would call on the European Union to use Russian assets frozen in the West to provide Ukraine with a loan of 140 billion euros to finance its war efforts, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

"We want to do this not to prolong the war, but to end it," he said. - Merz said, speaking in the lower house of the Bundestag.

"Putin must realize that our support for Ukraine will not weaken, but, on the contrary, will grow, and that he cannot count on outlasting us," the German Chancellor said.

At the end of September, Merz first advocated for an interest-free EU loan secured by frozen assets.

