Zelenskyy met with the President of the Bundestag: discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed mechanisms that would allow the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

We appreciate Germany's leadership in this matter. We also discussed our efforts with partners to end the war, establish a lasting peace, and guarantee security. - Zelenskyy stated.

He also thanked Julia Klöckner and the entire Bundestag for supporting Ukraine, specifically for allocating 11.5 billion euros for defense assistance next year.

This will help our soldiers, and the country as a whole, in defending against Russian aggression. - noted the President of Ukraine.

Recall

