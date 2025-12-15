$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
03:05 PM • 1642 views
"We hope to reach an agreement by the end of the day": Umerov reports real progress in negotiations with the US
02:54 PM • 2926 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 4214 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 11751 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
12:05 PM • 13055 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 16179 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 18569 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
09:35 AM • 19555 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20573 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Zelenskyy met with the President of the Bundestag: discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner. The parties discussed mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and defense assistance.

Zelenskyy met with the President of the Bundestag: discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed mechanisms that would allow the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

We appreciate Germany's leadership in this matter. We also discussed our efforts with partners to end the war, establish a lasting peace, and guarantee security.

- Zelenskyy stated.

He also thanked Julia Klöckner and the entire Bundestag for supporting Ukraine, specifically for allocating 11.5 billion euros for defense assistance next year.

This will help our soldiers, and the country as a whole, in defending against Russian aggression.

- noted the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in Berlin. Both leaders discussed the results of diplomatic work and coordinated common positions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

