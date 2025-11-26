Germany to allocate €170 million to Ukraine for winter aid – Merz

Germany has announced additional winter aid to Ukraine amounting to 170 million euros, as well as increased military support. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a speech in the Bundestag on Wednesday, when the federal budget for 2026 was discussed, writes UNN.

Merz emphasized that Germany will continue to support Ukraine "at a very high level."

In view of recent events, we have increased this amount by another 3 billion euros, bringing the total to 11.5 billion euros. And we are immediately providing an additional 170 million euros for infrastructure to mitigate the impact of Russian terrorism on Ukraine's winter supplies... Putin must realize that he has no chance of winning this war at the expense of Europeans and the European peace order.