Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany to allocate €170 million to Ukraine for winter aid – Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Germany has announced winter aid to Ukraine amounting to 170 million euros, as well as increased military support. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that the total amount of German aid to Ukraine has reached 11.5 billion euros.

Germany to allocate €170 million to Ukraine for winter aid – Merz

Germany has announced additional winter aid to Ukraine amounting to 170 million euros, as well as increased military support. This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a speech in the Bundestag on Wednesday, when the federal budget for 2026 was discussed, writes UNN.

Details

Merz emphasized that Germany will continue to support Ukraine "at a very high level."

Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – Zelenskyy18.11.25, 21:06 • 53376 views

In view of recent events, we have increased this amount by another 3 billion euros, bringing the total to 11.5 billion euros. And we are immediately providing an additional 170 million euros for infrastructure to mitigate the impact of Russian terrorism on Ukraine's winter supplies... Putin must realize that he has no chance of winning this war at the expense of Europeans and the European peace order.

– noted the Chancellor.

The new aid is aimed at ensuring stable energy supplies and supporting the country's infrastructure during the upcoming winter period.

Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz20.11.25, 07:15 • 20825 views

Stepan Haftko

