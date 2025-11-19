The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week

$42.070.02
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 25105 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 26764 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
November 18, 04:46 PM • 28184 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 36338 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 48217 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 25014 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 25787 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26814 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26405 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Russia raises taxes and expands the circle of taxpayers, expecting funds for military spendingNovember 18, 04:43 PM • 4078 views
In the "DPR", the occupiers introduced a state of emergency due to strikes on the thermal power plantNovember 18, 05:14 PM • 5062 views
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince: what the visit signifies and what the parties expectNovember 18, 06:05 PM • 3964 views
Chinese astronauts trapped in orbit after their ship was used for rescueNovember 18, 06:55 PM • 8088 views
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"Video11:06 PM • 10956 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 31032 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 48214 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 94576 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 124104 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 114857 views
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 13317 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 15335 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 34351 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 36719 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 35928 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Germany will approve a bill on social assistance reform for Ukrainian refugees, reducing payments and requiring them to seek employment. Assistance will only be provided to those who do not have sufficient funds, with asset verification.

The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week

The bill on social assistance reform for Ukrainian refugees in Germany will be approved this week. Refugees are advised to look for work, and their assets will also be checked - assistance will be provided only to those who do not have sufficient funds. This was reported in an interview with DW by the head of the German Interior Ministry, Alexander Dobrindt, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainians arriving in Germany will receive not "citizen payments" (563 euros per month), but assistance under the asylum seekers law (441 euros).

We have agreed on a change in the legal framework. This agreement has already been approved by the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This week, it will also be approved at a meeting of the federal government and will come into force retroactively from April 1 of this year.

- said the minister.

After that, the bill still has to be approved by the Bundestag.

According to Dobrindt, Ukrainian refugees will also be advised to look for work in Germany.

If there are no efforts to find employment in Germany, payments will be further reduced.

- Dobrindt warned.

In addition, a check of the property status of Ukrainians in Germany will be carried out - only those who do not have sufficient assets will be able to count on social assistance. If there are assets, they are first offered to be used, and only then to receive assistance.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Germany planned to reduce payments to Ukrainian refugees from 563 euros to 180 euros for those who arrive after April 1, 2025. These individuals will be considered asylum seekers, losing their special status.

Youth from Ukraine should serve their country, not leave for Germany - Merz13.11.25, 18:19 • 19613 views

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
War in Ukraine
Bundestag
Germany