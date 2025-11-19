The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this week

The bill on social assistance reform for Ukrainian refugees in Germany will be approved this week. Refugees are advised to look for work, and their assets will also be checked - assistance will be provided only to those who do not have sufficient funds. This was reported in an interview with DW by the head of the German Interior Ministry, Alexander Dobrindt, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainians arriving in Germany will receive not "citizen payments" (563 euros per month), but assistance under the asylum seekers law (441 euros).

We have agreed on a change in the legal framework. This agreement has already been approved by the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This week, it will also be approved at a meeting of the federal government and will come into force retroactively from April 1 of this year. - said the minister.

After that, the bill still has to be approved by the Bundestag.

According to Dobrindt, Ukrainian refugees will also be advised to look for work in Germany.

If there are no efforts to find employment in Germany, payments will be further reduced. - Dobrindt warned.

In addition, a check of the property status of Ukrainians in Germany will be carried out - only those who do not have sufficient assets will be able to count on social assistance. If there are assets, they are first offered to be used, and only then to receive assistance.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Germany planned to reduce payments to Ukrainian refugees from 563 euros to 180 euros for those who arrive after April 1, 2025. These individuals will be considered asylum seekers, losing their special status.

