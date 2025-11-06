Bundestag President calls Germany "Europe's brothel" and calls for a ban on sex purchases

Bundestag President Julia Klöckner called Germany "Europe's brothel" and called for a ban on the purchase of sex, stating that prostitution degrades women and is not a normal profession. She advocates for the introduction of the "Nordic model" in Germany, which punishes buyers of sexual services, but not the prostitutes themselves. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

To claim that prostitution is a normal profession is absurd. It is the degradation of women. After all, there are no school practices for this "profession." - said Bundestag President Julia Klöckner during the Heroine Award ceremony in Berlin.

She called for a ban on the purchase of sex and emphasized that current laws do not protect women working in this field.

It is noted that prostitution is legalized in Germany: a prostitution law has been in force since 2002, and in 2017 it was supplemented with a provision on the protection of sex workers.

After legalization, the number of sex tourists in large German cities sharply increased, and the media began to call the country "Europe's largest brothel."

Officially, about 32,000 prostitutes are registered in Germany, but in fact there are about 250,000, most of whom are foreigners without German citizenship. - the post says.

Experts note that many women engage in prostitution not of their own free will, but due to coercion or poverty, have language and legal barriers, and limited access to medical care and social support.

Prostitution is also legal in a number of other EU countries - the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, and Finland. At the same time, in Sweden, Norway, Iceland, France, and Northern Ireland, the so-called "Nordic model" is in force - this is what Klöckner proposes to introduce in Germany. Under this model, the purchase of sexual services is punished, but not their sale; the state helps women who want to leave the sex industry find other work.

This year, Sweden extended the law to the digital space: the online purchase of sexual services, including on OnlyFans platforms, is prohibited - this carries a penalty of up to one year in prison.

