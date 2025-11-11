Germany plans to increase aid to Ukraine to over €11.5 billion - Media

The German government plans to increase its support for Ukraine in defending against the Russian attack to over 11.5 billion euros next year. This is stated in a document prepared by the German Federal Ministry of Finance for the final discussion of the 2026 budget draft by the budget committee, reports n-tv, writes UNN.

Details

Last week, as stated, government sources reported that "additional funds are intended for artillery, drones, and armored vehicles, as well as the replacement of two Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems."

The Bundestag's budget committee will meet on Thursday for its final budget reconciliation meeting to complete work on the 2026 budget draft.

