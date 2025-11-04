Germany plans to increase financial aid to Ukraine by 3 billion euros next year - Reuters

Germany plans to increase its financial aid to Ukraine by approximately 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) next year, a spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

The media notes that Germany is the largest European donor of military aid to Ukraine, having provided about 40 billion euros since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. In its 2026 budget, Germany allocated 8.5 billion euros to Ukraine.

"We will continue our support for as long as necessary to defend against Russia's aggressive war," the ministry spokesman said.

The German finance and defense ministers will add an additional 3 billion euros for Ukraine to the final budget adjustments for 2026, the spokesman said, confirming a report first published in the daily business newspaper Handelsblatt.

He added that this would cover artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot air defense systems.

A government source told Reuters that Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports the plans, which are expected to be agreed upon.

