Germany plans to provide Ukraine with assistance for the development and production of long-range cruise missiles - BILD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

The German government plans to provide Ukraine with millions of euros for the development and production of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 km. Attacks on Ukrainian military factories may become an obstacle.

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with assistance for the development and production of long-range cruise missiles - BILD

The German government plans to provide Ukraine with millions of euros for the development and production of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers. This was reported by UNN referring to BILD.

Details

According to the publication, the German government plans to provide the Ukrainian arms industry with millions of euros for the independent development and mass production of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

Kyiv is currently researching such systems and has already deployed some of them – deep in Russia and at a distance of more than 400 kilometers outside the front line

 – the German publication writes.

However, BILD analysts note that a significant obstacle to the development and mass production of long-range cruise missiles by Ukraine may be attacks on industrial military production.

The Ukrainian arms industry is subjected to Russian air and missile attacks every day. Arms factories in Ukraine are among the main targets of Russian attacks

– writes BILD.

Additionally

It is planned that the provision of millions of euros to Ukraine for the development and production of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers may be discussed today, May 28, by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during Zelenskyy's official visit to Germany.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Bild
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
