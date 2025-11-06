Swastika-like drawings: 50 cars in Germany smeared with blood-like substance

Photo: BBC

In the German city of Hanau near Frankfurt, police discovered about 50 cars that were smeared with a substance resembling human blood. The pattern on the outside resembled a swastika, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

In addition to cars, walls and mailboxes also had similar drawings. Currently, German law enforcement and local authorities are investigating who could have made such provocative drawings.

Bundestag Vice President Omid Nouripour recalled a similar incident that occurred in 2020. At that time, 9 people died because they were immigrants - they were shot, the politician said.

Recall

