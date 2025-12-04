Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificates

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
11:09 PM • 1438 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
09:56 PM • 4176 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 13606 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 21566 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 26946 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 20742 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 24569 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 23267 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24809 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29903 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
99%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia blocked access to Roblox allegedly due to the dissemination of extremist materialsDecember 3, 02:45 PM • 5734 views
Winter 2025/26 will be warmer than normal, but with sharp drops to -18°C – UkrhydrometcenterDecember 3, 05:03 PM • 4864 views
Ukrenergo once again announced hourly power outages on December 4 across UkraineDecember 3, 05:18 PM • 3556 views
Canadian oil plummets to a year-low: raw material surplus and Trump's tariffs crash prices – BloombergDecember 3, 06:11 PM • 3174 views
The possibility of ending the war exists: Zelenskyy announced who will continue negotiations with Trump's teamVideo07:02 PM • 4066 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 26948 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 33835 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 50292 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 52734 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 61638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 59495 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 62246 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 116812 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 90356 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 106049 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Film
Gold
Diia (service)

Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Germany is introducing a 10-year ban on naturalization for individuals who forge German language certificates. This decision will be made on December 3rd, following police raids that uncovered the sale of language certificates on the black market.

Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificates

Germany is introducing a 10-year ban on acquiring citizenship for individuals who falsify German language certificates. Police raids on language schools have shown that language certificates often end up on the black market. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

We will introduce a ten-year ban on naturalization if someone commits fraud. This will primarily apply to those who want to become German citizens with forged language certificates.

- said Alexander Throm, CDU/CSU parliamentary group spokesman for internal affairs in the Bundestag.

It is noted that the ruling CDU/CSU and SPD factions plan to adopt the new measure on December 3 at a meeting of the Interior Committee and approve it in the Bundestag this week.

Citizenship legislation will be tightened, and a special penalty will be provided for those who attempt to defraud by submitting false language certificates.

The factions' proposal provides for the automatic rejection of a naturalization application for 10 years. Violators should be aware that "the path to naturalization will be closed to them."

According to DW, German language certificates in Germany often become a commodity on the black market. In late November, federal police conducted a large-scale raid on language schools in Baden-Württemberg and Hesse, with 15 people suspected of issuing certificates for money.

Recall

The German Bundestag canceled the simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship. Now, a German passport requires living in the country for five years instead of three.

Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting02.12.25, 22:01 • 11996 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Search
CDU/CSU
Deutsche Welle
Bundestag
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Baden-Württemberg
Hesse
Germany