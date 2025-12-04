Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificates

Germany is introducing a 10-year ban on acquiring citizenship for individuals who falsify German language certificates. Police raids on language schools have shown that language certificates often end up on the black market. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

We will introduce a ten-year ban on naturalization if someone commits fraud. This will primarily apply to those who want to become German citizens with forged language certificates. - said Alexander Throm, CDU/CSU parliamentary group spokesman for internal affairs in the Bundestag.

It is noted that the ruling CDU/CSU and SPD factions plan to adopt the new measure on December 3 at a meeting of the Interior Committee and approve it in the Bundestag this week.

Citizenship legislation will be tightened, and a special penalty will be provided for those who attempt to defraud by submitting false language certificates.

The factions' proposal provides for the automatic rejection of a naturalization application for 10 years. Violators should be aware that "the path to naturalization will be closed to them."

According to DW, German language certificates in Germany often become a commodity on the black market. In late November, federal police conducted a large-scale raid on language schools in Baden-Württemberg and Hesse, with 15 people suspected of issuing certificates for money.

Recall

The German Bundestag canceled the simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship. Now, a German passport requires living in the country for five years instead of three.

