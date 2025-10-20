New countries could join the European Union without voting rights, which could make leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán more amenable to the accession of countries like Ukraine to the bloc, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

The proposal to change the rules of EU membership is in the early stages of development and must be approved by all countries, according to three European diplomats and an EU official familiar with the discussions. The idea is that new members would gain full rights after the EU completely changes its operating system to make it more difficult for individual countries to veto.

This is the latest attempt by pro-EU expansion governments in the bloc, such as Austria and Sweden, to breathe new life into the enlargement process, which is currently blocked by Budapest and several other capitals over fears that it could lead to unwanted competition in local markets or jeopardize security interests.

"Future members should waive their veto rights until key institutional reforms are implemented, such as the introduction of qualified majority voting in most policy areas," said Anton Hofreiter, chairman of the Bundestag's European Affairs Committee. "Enlargement should not be slowed down by individual EU member states blocking reforms."

This initiative would allow countries on the path to membership, such as Ukraine, Moldova, and Montenegro, to enjoy many of the benefits of EU membership, but without the right to veto – a right that EU governments have always valued as a crucial tool to prevent EU policies they dislike.

The idea behind this proposal, which, according to the same diplomats and officials, is being informally discussed by EU countries and the European Commission, is that admitting new countries without veto rights, at least in the initial stage of their membership, would allow them to join on more flexible terms, without requiring a revision of the EU's core treaties, which some EU governments cannot revise.

Previously, EU leaders insisted on the need for such a revision before the bloc could approve new members like Ukraine, highlighting the risk of exacerbating deadlocks in Brussels. However, attempts to abolish the veto right for existing EU members have met with strong resistance not only from Hungary but also from France and the Netherlands.

To be continued...