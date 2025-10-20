New countries can join the EU without full voting rights - Politico

$41.730.10
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8632 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16751 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56667 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88051 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51464 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46232 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 20696 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 22277 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 5122 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 16377 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 12531 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88062 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 58601 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 137915 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 158714 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 181867 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Egypt
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 47743 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 51563 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 70505 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 69784 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 96198 views
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Brent Crude

New countries can join the EU without full voting rights - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

New countries, such as Ukraine, could join the European Union without voting rights, which could make leaders like Viktor Orban more amenable. This proposal is in its early stages of development and would need to be approved by all member states.

New countries can join the EU without full voting rights - Politico

New countries could join the European Union without voting rights, which could make leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán more amenable to the accession of countries like Ukraine to the bloc, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

The proposal to change the rules of EU membership is in the early stages of development and must be approved by all countries, according to three European diplomats and an EU official familiar with the discussions. The idea is that new members would gain full rights after the EU completely changes its operating system to make it more difficult for individual countries to veto.

This is the latest attempt by pro-EU expansion governments in the bloc, such as Austria and Sweden, to breathe new life into the enlargement process, which is currently blocked by Budapest and several other capitals over fears that it could lead to unwanted competition in local markets or jeopardize security interests.

"Future members should waive their veto rights until key institutional reforms are implemented, such as the introduction of qualified majority voting in most policy areas," said Anton Hofreiter, chairman of the Bundestag's European Affairs Committee. "Enlargement should not be slowed down by individual EU member states blocking reforms."

This initiative would allow countries on the path to membership, such as Ukraine, Moldova, and Montenegro, to enjoy many of the benefits of EU membership, but without the right to veto – a right that EU governments have always valued as a crucial tool to prevent EU policies they dislike.

The idea behind this proposal, which, according to the same diplomats and officials, is being informally discussed by EU countries and the European Commission, is that admitting new countries without veto rights, at least in the initial stage of their membership, would allow them to join on more flexible terms, without requiring a revision of the EU's core treaties, which some EU governments cannot revise.

Previously, EU leaders insisted on the need for such a revision before the bloc could approve new members like Ukraine, highlighting the risk of exacerbating deadlocks in Brussels. However, attempts to abolish the veto right for existing EU members have met with strong resistance not only from Hungary but also from France and the Netherlands.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Montenegro
Bundestag
European Commission
Austria
European Union
France
Sweden
Germany
Netherlands
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova