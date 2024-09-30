ukenru
Actual
Putin unwittingly became the biggest catalyst for EU enlargement - Bloomberg

Putin unwittingly became the biggest catalyst for EU enlargement - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15351 views

Croatia's Prime Minister says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed more countries into the EU. According to him, Putin has inadvertently become the biggest “promoter” of the EU expansion.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has pushed more countries to join the European Union. This was stated by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, referring to the fact that a number of countries are currently at different stages of the EU accession process.

Written by UNN with reference to Bloomberg Adria.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has inadvertently become the biggest catalyst for European Union expansion after his invasion of Ukraine in 2022 pushed more countries into the Union. The Croatian Prime Minister told Bloomberg TV in an interview in New York on Friday evening.

Over the past two and a half years, we have seen a strategic shift in that European capitals have become more open to enlargement... I think Vladimir Putin has been the biggest promoter of enlargement

- Andriy Plenkovych, 54, said.

In June, the EU agreed to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

North Macedonia accuses Brussels of obstructing EU accession27.09.24, 15:16 • 13071 view

In early 2024, EU leaders agreed to start negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina in an effort to bring the divided country closer to Europe and counter Russia's growing influence. In addition, five other Western Balkan countries are at different stages of the accession process.

In the next five years, especially during the new Commission's tenure, it will be interesting to see how each of them makes progress and fulfills the criteria... We are always ready to support the progress of our neighbors

- said the Prime Minister of Croatia.

Croatia to help rebuild Ukraine's energy sector11.09.24, 18:09 • 17509 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
bosnia-and-herzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
european-unionEuropean Union
croatiaCroatia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

