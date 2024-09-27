ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

North Macedonia accuses Brussels of obstructing EU accession

Kyiv  •  UNN

The president and prime minister of North Macedonia said that the EU is putting obstacles in the way of the country's accession. They criticize delays and demands from Brussels, comparing the process to “waiting for Godot.

The president and prime minister of North Macedonia have said that Brussels is putting obstacles to the country's accession to the EU. UNN writes about this with reference to Euronews.

Details

Prime Minister Christian Mickoski said the EU is trying to "dictate" what North Macedonia should do and said he would not allow further delays in EU accession talks.

During her speech at the UN General Assembly, North Macedonia's President Gordana Sillanovska-Davkova said that the country's path to EU membership is similar to "waiting for Godot.

For us, membership in the European Union, after 20 years of negotiations and 16 positive reports from the European Commission, is like Mr. Godot, because we have been waiting for it since 2005, constantly encouraged by international representatives with a chorus: "Just one condition or just one concession"

- She said.

Context

North Macedonia's application to join the EU is postponed due to a dispute with Bulgaria over Balkan history, language, and culture.

Sibiga discusses strengthening of defense capabilities with Foreign Minister of North Macedonia12.09.24, 18:11 • 20806 views

The previous government of North Macedonia considered Bulgaria's request to include a reference to the Bulgarian ethnic minority in the country's constitution. However, the amendment failed to pass a vote in parliament. And the new government of North Macedonia has stated that it will amend the constitution only if Bulgaria first approves North Macedonia's membership in the EU.

Previously, North Macedonia's accession to the EU was blocked by Greece due to another dispute over history and heritage. It was resolved in 2018 after the country changed its name from Macedonia to North Macedonia.

Add

The comments by North Macedonian politicians came amid reports that EU ambassadors have decided to push Albania's EU accession process independently of North Macedonia. Although so far, both applications have been promoted together. The two countries became EU candidates two decades ago, although accession negotiations have not started.

Recall

In the summer, the President of North Macedonia , Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, said in her speech at the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit that the security architecture of Europe is under threat, and the unprovoked war that Russia has started against Ukraine affects everyone.

Ukraine and North Macedonia sign Joint Declaration on Euro-Atlantic Integration28.02.24, 21:28 • 122824 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
albaniaAlbania
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
european-unionEuropean Union
greeceGreece
bulgariaBulgaria

