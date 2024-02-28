$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44856 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 177433 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103824 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 354689 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208801 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242041 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254124 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160280 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372727 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine and North Macedonia sign Joint Declaration on Euro-Atlantic Integration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122834 views

President of Ukraine Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of North Macedonia Gjaferi sign a joint declaration in support of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and NATO membership.

Ukraine and North Macedonia sign Joint Declaration on Euro-Atlantic Integration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Talat Jaferi have signed a Joint Declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

Details 

The meeting of the politicians took place in the framework of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Tirana.

The document records North Macedonia's support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and its invitation to join NATO when the conditions are right.

Zelensky met with Croatian Prime Minister: what they talked about28.02.24, 19:47 • 28634 views

The parties reaffirmed their mutual support in the process of negotiations on Ukraine's and North Macedonia's accession to the European Union.

The Joint Declaration also reaffirmed the intention to continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive assistance in its struggle for the full restoration of its territorial integrity.

In particular, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of North Macedonia condemned Russia's atrocities against Ukrainian people and infrastructure, including energy facilities, schools, hospitals, and homes. They emphasized the need for the immediate and complete withdrawal of all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized 1991 borders.

The parties recognized the need to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular to provide our country with military equipment and weapons to deter Russian aggression 

- said the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Addendum

In addition, the declaration welcomes North Macedonia's participation in the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula and expresses interest in participating in the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of North Macedonia also reaffirmed the importance of investigating war crimes on the territory of Ukraine, including the crime of aggression, and bringing the perpetrators to justice in accordance with international law. The declaration also supports the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Albania will join the group of the special tribunal to investigate the crimes of the Russian Federation - Kuleba28.02.24, 16:36 • 24422 views

The leaders expressed a desire to develop bilateral and multilateral ties and deepen the potential for cooperation in various fields, including defense and security.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of North Macedonia and thanked him for supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO. The parties also discussed cooperation on the rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers and children of fallen defenders.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

