Albania will join the group of the special tribunal to investigate the crimes of the Russian Federation - Kuleba

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28618 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 104088 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67266 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 267685 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 228962 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189757 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229835 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251304 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157297 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372081 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39576 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 104088 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 267685 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210618 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 228962 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19098 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27340 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27362 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65375 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72575 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Albania will join the group of the special tribunal to investigate the crimes of the Russian Federation - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24422 views

Albania agrees to join the core group for the creation of a special tribunal to investigate Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

Albania will join the group of the special tribunal to investigate the crimes of the Russian Federation - Kuleba

 Albania is ready to join the core group of the Special Tribunal for the Crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following talks in Tirana with his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani, UNN reports.

I thank Albania for its readiness to join the Core Team of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine

- Kuleba wrote on the social network X.

The ministers also discussed cooperation in the defense sector, with a special emphasis on artillery ammunition.

They also noted the effective cooperation between the countries within the framework of international organizations.

Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv soon. I very much appreciate this decision, which will significantly intensify our bilateral ties.

- the Minister emphasized.

"The crime of aggression is inherently a crime of high-ranking officials": Kostin on the creation of the Special Tribunal

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Albania
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Kyiv
