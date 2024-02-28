Albania will join the group of the special tribunal to investigate the crimes of the Russian Federation - Kuleba

Albania is ready to join the core group of the Special Tribunal for the Crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following talks in Tirana with his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani, UNN reports.

I thank Albania for its readiness to join the Core Team of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine - Kuleba wrote on the social network X.

The ministers also discussed cooperation in the defense sector, with a special emphasis on artillery ammunition.

They also noted the effective cooperation between the countries within the framework of international organizations.

Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv soon. I very much appreciate this decision, which will significantly intensify our bilateral ties. - the Minister emphasized.

