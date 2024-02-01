"The crime of aggression is inherently a crime of high-ranking officials": Kostin on the creation of the Special Tribunal

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin took part in a London conference on the Special International Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported what was discussed, UNN reported.

I believe that these joint efforts will result in the establishment of a Special Tribunal that will be truly international and capable of bringing to justice those who planned this brutal war. ...This is not only a matter of justice for Ukraine and our people, but also a requirement of global security, as well as a unique opportunity for the international community to protect and strengthen the world order based on laws and rules. - Andriy Kostin emphasized.

The panel discussion in London focused on ways to ensure an effective investigation and build a reliable evidence base to bring the leaders of the Kremlin regime to justice.

Ukrainian prosecutor Andriy Kostin noted that significant progress has been made in this regard.

In particular, prosecutors from Europe and the United States are already working at the ICPA on a strategy for prosecuting the crime of aggression. More than 40 states are members of the Core Group, which is developing the legal framework for the tribunal.

It is noted that Philip Sands, Mark Ellis, Toby Cadman, and Jason McCue took part in this panel discussion. The discussion day was summarized by Andriy Kostin and the Attorney General of Great Britain, Victoria Prentice. The speakers' speeches were moderated by Aarif Abraham.

Earlier, the Office of the President statedthat it supports the creation of a Special International Tribunal through a vote in the UN General Assembly or by signing an international treaty with the mandatory abolition of the immunities of the three Russian leaders - the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. This was stated by the deputy head of the OP, Andrei Smirnov.