"The crime of aggression is inherently a crime of high-ranking officials": Kostin on the creation of the Special Tribunal

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101662 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128355 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129613 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169166 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275314 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177800 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167000 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244075 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101347 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 83822 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80471 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 92862 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33174 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244073 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229292 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254741 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240652 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1282 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128343 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103593 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120055 views
Actual
"The crime of aggression is inherently a crime of high-ranking officials": Kostin on the creation of the Special Tribunal

"The crime of aggression is inherently a crime of high-ranking officials": Kostin on the creation of the Special Tribunal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27275 views

Ukrainian prosecutor Andriy Kostin emphasized the need to establish a Special International Tribunal to bring the leaders of the Kremlin regime to justice for planning an aggressive war against Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin took part in a London conference on the Special International Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported what was discussed, UNN reported.

I believe that these joint efforts will result in the establishment of a Special Tribunal that will be truly international and capable of bringing to justice those who planned this brutal war. ...This is not only a matter of justice for Ukraine and our people, but also a requirement of global security, as well as a unique opportunity for the international community to protect and strengthen the world order based on laws and rules. 

- Andriy Kostin emphasized.

Details

The panel discussion in London focused on ways to ensure an effective investigation and build a reliable evidence base to bring the leaders of the Kremlin regime to justice.

Ukrainian prosecutor Andriy Kostin noted that significant progress has been made in this regard.

In particular, prosecutors from Europe and the United States are already working at the ICPA on a strategy for prosecuting the crime of aggression. More than 40 states are members of the Core Group, which is developing the legal framework for the tribunal.

It is noted that Philip Sands, Mark Ellis, Toby Cadman, and Jason McCue took part in this panel discussion. The discussion day was summarized by Andriy Kostin and the Attorney General of Great Britain, Victoria Prentice. The speakers' speeches were moderated by Aarif Abraham.

We must put aside all political and legal differences and create a fully-fledged Special Tribunal: Kuleba in Brussels28.11.23, 16:55 • 20743 views

Optional

Earlier, the Office of the President statedthat it supports the creation of a Special International Tribunal through a vote in the UN General Assembly or by signing an international treaty with the mandatory abolition of the immunities of the three Russian leaders - the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. This was stated by the deputy head of the OP, Andrei Smirnov.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising