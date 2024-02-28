Zelensky met with Croatian Prime Minister: what they talked about

On the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Tirana, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic potential agreements between Ukraine and Croatian private companies engaged in demining, rescue equipment and drone production. The meeting was reported on the official website of the President, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrej Plenkovic discussed the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum.

The parties agreed to facilitate the conclusion of agreements between Ukraine and Croatian private companies producing demining, rescue equipment, and UAVs. - the statement said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion and for supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO.

The parties also discussed topical issues of regional security.

Recall

After the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, there are agreements to strengthen Ukrainian artillery.