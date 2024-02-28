Zelensky met with Croatian Prime Minister: what they talked about

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 3158 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48662 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186800 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108463 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364954 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294473 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243005 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254447 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160576 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108386 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 186823 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 364972 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243024 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294487 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7104 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32471 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56594 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42828 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113264 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky met with Croatian Prime Minister: what they talked about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28634 views

President Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic discussed potential agreements between Ukrainian and Croatian private companies in the areas of demining, rescue equipment, and drone production.

Zelensky met with Croatian Prime Minister: what they talked about

On the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Tirana, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic potential agreements between Ukraine and Croatian private companies engaged in demining, rescue equipment and drone production. The meeting was reported on the official website of the President, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrej Plenkovic discussed the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum.

The parties agreed to facilitate the conclusion of agreements between Ukraine and Croatian private companies producing demining, rescue equipment, and UAVs. 

- the statement said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion and for supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO.

The parties also discussed topical issues of regional security.

Recall

After the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, there are agreements to strengthen Ukrainian artillery.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
NATO
European Union
Croatia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
