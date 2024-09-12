Sibiga discusses strengthening of defense capabilities with Foreign Minister of North Macedonia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Timcho Mutsunski, where they discussed a number of important issues. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

"During our conversation, Timcho Mutsunski and I discussed ways to develop Ukrainian-Macedonian relations. We focused on further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and exchanged views on the eve of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week. Ukraine appreciates all the political and military support," Sibiga said.

Also today, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga spoke with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani. In the conversation, Sybiga emphasized that Ukraine is interested in decommissioned Italian military equipment.