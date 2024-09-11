Croatia to help rebuild Ukraine's energy sector

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that his country would help rebuild Ukraine's energy sector. He said this during the Crimean Platform summit, UNN reports.

We will continue to help you militarily, politically, economically, and through our diplomatic initiatives. We will be glad to welcome you in Dubrovnik in early October. We will host a summit with the participation of Ukraine, the countries of the southeast, and Europe. We will help you rebuild your energy sector. You know about the extraordinary activity of Croatia in demining - Plenkovic said.

More than 60 participants joined the fourth summit of the Crimean Platform. During the summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that russia must see and clearly sees that the world does not stop moving towards restoring justice.

