Zelenskyy and Croatian Prime Minister discuss demining and reconstruction of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. They talked about humanitarian demining, post-war reconstruction and the restoration of energy facilities, UNN reports.

"I met with the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković. The key topics of our conversation were humanitarian demining, post-war reconstruction, and the rebuilding of energy facilities.

Thank you to Croatia for supporting Ukraine! Special thanks for the 11th military aid package announced today," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

