Croatia announces new military aid package for Ukraine

On September 11 , Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced a new military aid package. Also Croatia is allocating an additional 5 million euros to Ukraine's energy infrastructure. HRT writes about this, reports UNN.

Plenković met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , who thanked him for his visit and support and noted that Ukraine counts on Croatia's assistance in joining the EU and NATO.

According to Plenković, Croatia has already provided Ukraine with military assistance totaling 200 million euros. He also said that Croatia is helping with demining and allocating an additional 5 million euros to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Upon arrival in Kyiv, the Prime Minister took part in the opening ceremony of the Monument to the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People, led by Zelenskyy and the leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev.

Recall

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrived in Kyiv today on September 11 on an unannounced working visit.