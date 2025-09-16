Working in an enhanced mode: law enforcement in Uman strengthens security measures for Rosh Hashanah

Law enforcement agencies are stepping up security measures in Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Cherkasy Oblast.

Details

Police officers are working in an enhanced mode: they will ensure public order and safety. The head of the Cherkasy Oblast police, Oleh Hudyma, instructed the police officers.

He emphasized the importance of coordinated work and readiness for any challenges, given the current security situation in the country due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

During the celebrations in Uman, a number of restrictions were introduced, including a ban on the sale of pyrotechnic products, alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages in pilgrimage sites.

Recall

The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the Rosh Hashanah celebration, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already begun to arrive, and the main mass is expected after September 17.