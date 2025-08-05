$41.760.05
Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2134 views

As a result of the shelling of Lozova's railway infrastructure, a mechanic was killed and four railway workers were injured. In total, 10 people were affected, including two children, which led to changes in the train route.

Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the railway in Lozova, the station was damaged, a mechanic was killed, and 4 more railway workers were injured, there are changes in the train route, reported Ukrzaliznytsia on Tuesday. According to the State Emergency Service in the region, a total of 10 people were injured, writes UNN.

Russian terrorists launched a massive strike on Lozova's railway infrastructure. As a result of the enemy attack, the railway station and other infrastructure facilities were damaged. Most people managed to get to shelters, but, unfortunately, there were casualties. A duty mechanic of one of the units was killed, and four more railway workers were injured.

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

All victims, as indicated, are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

According to UZ, due to the shelling, train No. 66/65 - 166/165 Uman - Cherkasy - Kharkiv is already heading on a bypass route, the same awaits other trains in the Kramatorsk direction - the bypass under a reserve diesel locomotive will generate a delay within an hour. Passengers from/to Lozova will be delivered to trains in Paniutyne by buses, as reported.

As a result of the night massive UAV attack on the city of Lozova, several fires broke out. 10 people were injured, including 2 children, and 1 man died.

- reported the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region.

Lozova survived the largest attack since the beginning of the war, many wounded05.08.25, 06:29 • 2294 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Lozova
Cherkasy
Kharkiv
Uman