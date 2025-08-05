Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the railway in Lozova, the station was damaged, a mechanic was killed, and 4 more railway workers were injured, there are changes in the train route, reported Ukrzaliznytsia on Tuesday. According to the State Emergency Service in the region, a total of 10 people were injured, writes UNN.

Russian terrorists launched a massive strike on Lozova's railway infrastructure. As a result of the enemy attack, the railway station and other infrastructure facilities were damaged. Most people managed to get to shelters, but, unfortunately, there were casualties. A duty mechanic of one of the units was killed, and four more railway workers were injured. - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

All victims, as indicated, are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

According to UZ, due to the shelling, train No. 66/65 - 166/165 Uman - Cherkasy - Kharkiv is already heading on a bypass route, the same awaits other trains in the Kramatorsk direction - the bypass under a reserve diesel locomotive will generate a delay within an hour. Passengers from/to Lozova will be delivered to trains in Paniutyne by buses, as reported.

As a result of the night massive UAV attack on the city of Lozova, several fires broke out. 10 people were injured, including 2 children, and 1 man died. - reported the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region.

Lozova survived the largest attack since the beginning of the war, many wounded