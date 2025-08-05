Lozova survived the largest attack since the beginning of the war, many wounded

$41.760.05
August 4, 03:11 PM
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the opening of a case against the head of Energy CustomsAugust 4, 06:23 PM
Ukrainian Ambassador Condemns Polish MP's Statement Regarding the Slogan "Glory to Ukraine"VideoAugust 4, 07:52 PM
Trump voters support tough stance on Russia - pollAugust 4, 08:15 PM
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reason11:26 PM
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN01:56 AM
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM
Lozova survived the largest attack since the beginning of the war, many wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region suffered the most massive attack since the beginning of the war, with infrastructure and high-rise buildings damaged. There are wounded, including two children, and train traffic has been changed.

The city of Lozova (Kharkiv region) experienced the most massive attack since the beginning of the war on the night of Tuesday, August 5. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Lozova City Territorial Community on Facebook.

Details

It is indicated that critical infrastructure, multi-story buildings, and the private sector were damaged as a result of the strikes.

Unfortunately, there are wounded – among them two children. Rescuers, medics, and emergency services are working. We are documenting the consequences. We are restoring water supply. Part of the city, including Avylivka, as well as Katerynivskyi старостинський округ (Katerynivka Starostynskyi District), remains without electricity.

- the message says.

It is also noted that there are changes in transport connections - in particular, the railway station in Lozova is temporarily closed. On August 5, for security reasons, temporary changes were made to the schedule of suburban trains.

Canceled:

  • No. 6852 Dubovo – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi;
    • No. 6414 Kharkiv - Pasazhyrskyi – Lozova.

      Will run on a changed route:

      • No. 6651/6573 Oryilka - Poltava-Pivdenna (instead of Lozova - Poltava-Pivdenna)
        • No. 6512 Lymanivka – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi (instead of Lozova - Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi)

          Recall

          Earlier, in the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv region, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped, killing a man and a woman. The police opened a criminal case regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war.

          In Kharkiv region, Russians are forced to drink water from puddles due to heat - OTU "Kharkiv"25.07.25, 14:14 • 3631 view

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Lozova