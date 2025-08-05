Lozova survived the largest attack since the beginning of the war, many wounded

The city of Lozova (Kharkiv region) experienced the most massive attack since the beginning of the war on the night of Tuesday, August 5. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Lozova City Territorial Community on Facebook.

Details

It is indicated that critical infrastructure, multi-story buildings, and the private sector were damaged as a result of the strikes.

Unfortunately, there are wounded – among them two children. Rescuers, medics, and emergency services are working. We are documenting the consequences. We are restoring water supply. Part of the city, including Avylivka, as well as Katerynivskyi старостинський округ (Katerynivka Starostynskyi District), remains without electricity. - the message says.

It is also noted that there are changes in transport connections - in particular, the railway station in Lozova is temporarily closed. On August 5, for security reasons, temporary changes were made to the schedule of suburban trains.

Canceled:

No. 6852 Dubovo – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi;

No. 6414 Kharkiv - Pasazhyrskyi – Lozova.

Will run on a changed route:

No. 6651/6573 Oryilka - Poltava-Pivdenna (instead of Lozova - Poltava-Pivdenna)

No. 6512 Lymanivka – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi (instead of Lozova - Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi)

Recall

Earlier, in the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv region, a Russian FPV drone hit a moped, killing a man and a woman. The police opened a criminal case regarding the violation of the laws and customs of war.

In Kharkiv region, Russians are forced to drink water from puddles due to heat - OTU "Kharkiv"