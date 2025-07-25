In Kharkiv region, Russians are forced to drink water from puddles due to heat - OTU "Kharkiv"

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
10:08 AM • 12428 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 22440 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 40861 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 29174 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 31862 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 64044 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 202451 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 112157 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 168951 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 100355 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
2.8m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
"Reckless decision": Rubio commented on Macron's plans to recognize PalestineJuly 25, 03:40 AM • 4662 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity center05:55 AM • 14105 views
In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is known05:59 AM • 18319 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police06:08 AM • 37416 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 37523 views
Publications
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 38485 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 61440 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 81767 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 99862 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 202453 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kharkiv
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 218207 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 333975 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 415159 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 417162 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 404024 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-30 Smerch

In Kharkiv region, Russians are forced to drink water from puddles due to heat - OTU "Kharkiv"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1610 views

Due to hot weather in the Kharkiv direction, Russian assault troops are forced to drink water from puddles, which leads to serious health problems. This complicates their offensive actions, as stomach problems prevent them from storming the positions of the Defense Forces.

In Kharkiv region, Russians are forced to drink water from puddles due to heat - OTU "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv direction, due to the hot weather, Russian assault troops are forced to drink water from puddles. Because of this, they experience serious health problems, and storming the positions of the Defense Forces becomes even more difficult, said the spokesman of the OTU "Kharkiv" Pavlo Shamshyn on the air of the telethon on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The weather conditions are very difficult, and both sides must take these conditions into account when planning their actions. Kharkiv region is a very green region, there are many forests, many rivers and lakes here, and this leaves its mark on the conduct of hostilities," Shamshyn said.

The military added that the heat affects the course of hostilities. Especially in this context, it is difficult for Russians who are conducting offensive operations.

"If we talk about the heat factor, the Defense Forces are primarily conducting a defensive operation, and the Russians are forced to go forward. And imagine that they still need to carry ammunition, weapons, and other equipment. And under such conditions, they go into the unknown," the military added.

Shamshyn added that the Russians have serious problems with drinking water. They have to drink from puddles, which leads to health problems.

We listen to radio intercepts in which Russian assault troops ask the command to send them water, which under such conditions is a truly critical resource. Russians often cannot wait for this water to be sent to them, and are forced to drink water from puddles. This can be a way out, but health problems arise. And when you have stomach problems - you can't storm positions. Under such circumstances, the heat is our ally and an enemy for the occupiers

- Shamshyn emphasized.

Addition

The spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov refuted the statements of Russian propagandists about the alleged capture of the settlement of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region. Ukrainian military personnel hold positions in the village.

Russian troops fail in attempts to break through to Kupyansk - OSOU "Khortytsia"24.07.25, 16:51 • 2648 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9