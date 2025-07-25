In Kharkiv region, Russians are forced to drink water from puddles due to heat - OTU "Kharkiv"

In the Kharkiv direction, due to the hot weather, Russian assault troops are forced to drink water from puddles. Because of this, they experience serious health problems, and storming the positions of the Defense Forces becomes even more difficult, said the spokesman of the OTU "Kharkiv" Pavlo Shamshyn on the air of the telethon on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"The weather conditions are very difficult, and both sides must take these conditions into account when planning their actions. Kharkiv region is a very green region, there are many forests, many rivers and lakes here, and this leaves its mark on the conduct of hostilities," Shamshyn said.

The military added that the heat affects the course of hostilities. Especially in this context, it is difficult for Russians who are conducting offensive operations.

"If we talk about the heat factor, the Defense Forces are primarily conducting a defensive operation, and the Russians are forced to go forward. And imagine that they still need to carry ammunition, weapons, and other equipment. And under such conditions, they go into the unknown," the military added.

Shamshyn added that the Russians have serious problems with drinking water. They have to drink from puddles, which leads to health problems.

We listen to radio intercepts in which Russian assault troops ask the command to send them water, which under such conditions is a truly critical resource. Russians often cannot wait for this water to be sent to them, and are forced to drink water from puddles. This can be a way out, but health problems arise. And when you have stomach problems - you can't storm positions. Under such circumstances, the heat is our ally and an enemy for the occupiers - Shamshyn emphasized.

Addition

The spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov refuted the statements of Russian propagandists about the alleged capture of the settlement of Dvorichna in Kharkiv region. Ukrainian military personnel hold positions in the village.

Russian troops fail in attempts to break through to Kupyansk - OSOU "Khortytsia"