Russian troops fail in attempts to break through to Kupyansk - OSOU "Khortytsia"

Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:10 AM • 32996 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 27358 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
08:34 AM • 53778 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 50734 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 63675 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 89057 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 63956 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 49558 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 73782 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151252 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:10 AM • 33020 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151266 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 10:37 AM • 233781 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 289836 views
Russian troops fail in attempts to break through to Kupyansk - OSOU "Khortytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Russian military continues attempts to break through to Kupyansk from the north, but fails. Spokesperson for OSOU "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov reported that the Russians cannot overcome the last kilometers to the city.

Russian troops fail in attempts to break through to Kupyansk - OSOU "Khortytsia"

Despite the Russian military's claims of alleged advance towards Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast, attempts to break through from the north continue but fail. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, on Suspilne, as reported by UNN.

The Russians made a couple of loud statements that they had almost entered Kupyansk itself. In fact, there was an interesting story with Kindrashivka, when even on the DeepState map you could see that the Russians were in Kindrashivka, but not around Kindrashivka. They broke through, but could not get out, as a result of which they were largely destroyed.

- said Tregubov.

He emphasized that active actions by the Russians to reach Kupyansk from the north are observed, but they are not successful.

There are a large number of Russian information operations with statements that they are almost there. It's close to Kupyansk. I haven't measured it, but it's really close. We're talking about kilometers. But they haven't been able to overcome these kilometers for a very long time.

- added the spokesman.

172 battles occurred on the front line yesterday, more than half of which were in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
