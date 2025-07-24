Russian troops fail in attempts to break through to Kupyansk - OSOU "Khortytsia"

Despite the Russian military's claims of alleged advance towards Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast, attempts to break through from the north continue but fail. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, on Suspilne, as reported by UNN.

The Russians made a couple of loud statements that they had almost entered Kupyansk itself. In fact, there was an interesting story with Kindrashivka, when even on the DeepState map you could see that the Russians were in Kindrashivka, but not around Kindrashivka. They broke through, but could not get out, as a result of which they were largely destroyed. - said Tregubov.

He emphasized that active actions by the Russians to reach Kupyansk from the north are observed, but they are not successful.

There are a large number of Russian information operations with statements that they are almost there. It's close to Kupyansk. I haven't measured it, but it's really close. We're talking about kilometers. But they haven't been able to overcome these kilometers for a very long time. - added the spokesman.

Recall

172 battles occurred on the front line yesterday, more than half of which were in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.