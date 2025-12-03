Imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces: a large-scale car sales scheme exposed in Lviv region

$42.330.01
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
09:21 AM • 6032 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 17775 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 26903 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 24442 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
December 2, 12:35 PM • 35900 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 73602 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49228 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39244 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34128 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New Year
December 3, 02:43 AM • 12701 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge
December 3, 03:42 AM • 14952 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine
05:14 AM • 20837 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2
06:30 AM • 19392 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist
06:33 AM • 14642 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2
06:30 AM • 19419 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers
December 2, 04:58 PM • 35015 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health "turns a blind eye" to tragedies at Odrex
December 2, 02:41 PM • 44429 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police
December 2, 02:40 PM • 42706 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth
December 2, 11:57 AM • 43611 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
December 1, 10:58 AM • 51171 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
December 1, 08:53 AM • 53398 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM • 108763 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 82841 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM • 98695 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
Fox News

Imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces: a large-scale car sales scheme exposed in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

A large-scale scheme for reselling cars imported from the EU as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been exposed in the Lviv region. The organizer from Cherkasy region and his accomplices used the details of charitable foundations to avoid customs payments, selling cars for cash or dismantling them for spare parts.

Imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces: a large-scale car sales scheme exposed in Lviv region

In Lviv region, a scheme for the illegal sale of cars imported from the EU as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was exposed. The cars were sold and partially dismantled for spare parts; the scheme involved an organizer from Cherkasy region, drivers from various regions, and the head of a local charitable foundation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement officers, exposed a large-scale scheme for reselling passenger cars imported from the EU under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the message says.

According to the investigation:

• a 35-year-old resident of Cherkasy region organized the systematic import of used cars from Lithuania and Poland;

• to avoid customs payments, the documents stated that the cars were intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine — using the details of at least three charitable organizations;

• drivers from various regions were involved in the scheme, as well as the head of a charitable foundation in Lviv region, who knew that the cars would not reach the military.

Cars marked "Humanitarian aid. Sale prohibited" were stored at a site in Uman, where the organizer sold them for cash. Some of the cars were dismantled for spare parts, for which a 34-year-old accomplice was responsible.

The illegal activity was exposed after recording another sale of a car for 9,500 US dollars.

Promised to supply drones for UAH 28 million, but transferred funds abroad: two entrepreneurs notified of suspicion25.11.25, 15:12 • 4171 view

During the searches, the following were seized:

• four KIA cars;

• almost UAH 3 million in cash;

• other evidence.

The value of the seized vehicles is over UAH 1.3 million.

Investigative actions are ongoing, all involved persons are being identified.

In Kyiv Oblast, a company director was charged with supplying substandard military uniforms worth UAH 1.7 million01.12.25, 15:34 • 5512 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Lithuania
Uman
Poland