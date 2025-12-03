Imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces: a large-scale car sales scheme exposed in Lviv region

In Lviv region, a scheme for the illegal sale of cars imported from the EU as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was exposed. The cars were sold and partially dismantled for spare parts; the scheme involved an organizer from Cherkasy region, drivers from various regions, and the head of a local charitable foundation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement officers, exposed a large-scale scheme for reselling passenger cars imported from the EU under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

According to the investigation:

• a 35-year-old resident of Cherkasy region organized the systematic import of used cars from Lithuania and Poland;

• to avoid customs payments, the documents stated that the cars were intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine — using the details of at least three charitable organizations;

• drivers from various regions were involved in the scheme, as well as the head of a charitable foundation in Lviv region, who knew that the cars would not reach the military.

Cars marked "Humanitarian aid. Sale prohibited" were stored at a site in Uman, where the organizer sold them for cash. Some of the cars were dismantled for spare parts, for which a 34-year-old accomplice was responsible.

The illegal activity was exposed after recording another sale of a car for 9,500 US dollars.

During the searches, the following were seized:

• four KIA cars;

• almost UAH 3 million in cash;

• other evidence.

The value of the seized vehicles is over UAH 1.3 million.

Investigative actions are ongoing, all involved persons are being identified.

