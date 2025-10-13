Two Russian commanders suspected of deadly missile strike on Uman - OGP

The Prosecutor's Office of Cherkasy Oblast reported that as a result of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Uman on April 28, 2023, 24 civilians, including 6 children, were killed, and 9 more people were injured. Two Russian commanders have been notified of suspicion for this attack, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, two commanders of Russian Armed Forces units – the commander of the 121st heavy bomber aviation regiment and the commander of the 22nd Guards heavy bomber aviation division – were заочно notified of suspicion. They gave orders to their subordinates to launch high-precision X-101 missiles at civilian targets in the city, which were carried out from the Olenya airfield in Russia's Murmansk region.

The investigation established that these actions were carried out on the orders of a lieutenant general – the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, who was заочно notified of suspicion back in November 2023.

On April 28, 2023, at 4:29 a.m., missiles hit two civilian targets in Uman – a residential apartment building and a parking lot – reported the prosecutor's office.

As a result of the strike on April 28, 2023, a residential building and a parking lot were destroyed, 7 buildings, 6 enterprises, and 70 vehicles were damaged, and the environment was harmed.

The actions of the Russian commanders are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, conducted by investigators of the SBU Department in Cherkasy Oblast under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office.

