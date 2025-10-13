$41.600.10
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
10:25 AM • 12612 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 14076 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
09:37 AM • 11583 views
The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21295 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 14893 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27609 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17358 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 14667 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
October 13, 04:29 AM • 19021 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
Two Russian commanders suspected of deadly missile strike on Uman - OGP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Two commanders of Russian Armed Forces units have been notified of suspicion due to the missile strike on Uman on April 28, 2023. The attack killed 24 civilians, including 6 children, and injured 9 others.

Two Russian commanders suspected of deadly missile strike on Uman - OGP

The Prosecutor's Office of Cherkasy Oblast reported that as a result of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Uman on April 28, 2023, 24 civilians, including 6 children, were killed, and 9 more people were injured. Two Russian commanders have been notified of suspicion for this attack, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, two commanders of Russian Armed Forces units – the commander of the 121st heavy bomber aviation regiment and the commander of the 22nd Guards heavy bomber aviation division – were заочно notified of suspicion. They gave orders to their subordinates to launch high-precision X-101 missiles at civilian targets in the city, which were carried out from the Olenya airfield in Russia's Murmansk region.

AFU deserter, commissioned by Russia, planned a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia during rush hour - SBU13.10.25, 10:26 • 1668 views

The investigation established that these actions were carried out on the orders of a lieutenant general – the commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, who was заочно notified of suspicion back in November 2023. 

On April 28, 2023, at 4:29 a.m., missiles hit two civilian targets in Uman – a residential apartment building and a parking lot 

– reported the prosecutor's office.

As a result of the strike on April 28, 2023, a residential building and a parking lot were destroyed, 7 buildings, 6 enterprises, and 70 vehicles were damaged, and the environment was harmed.

The actions of the Russian commanders are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, conducted by investigators of the SBU Department in Cherkasy Oblast under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office.

22 torturers involved in colony torture exposed in Donetsk region: they were charged with war crimes – HUR10.10.25, 08:45 • 3186 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Kh-101
Cherkasy Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Uman