AFU deserter, commissioned by Russia, planned a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia during rush hour - SBU

Russian special services in Zaporizhzhia planned to organize a terrorist attack with the help of a recruited Russian agent, who turned out to be a deserter from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrator was preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device in a crowded place in the city center. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that a 37-year-old resident of Donetsk region, mobilized from the frontline Mirnohrad, had previously voluntarily left his military unit and was hiding in Kyiv. While being wanted as a deserter, the man began looking for part-time work through anonymous Telegram channels – it was there that he was recruited by representatives of the Russian special services.

22 torturers involved in colony torture exposed in Donetsk region: they were charged with war crimes – HUR

Initially, he was given a "test" task – to collect the coordinates of checkpoints and the location of the Defense Forces in the capital. After that, the curators redirected him to Zaporizhzhia to prepare a sabotage.

Terrorist attack plan: explosion in a crowded place

According to the plan of the Russian curators, the agent was supposed to plant explosives near a popular location with a large number of people. It was planned that the IED would be activated remotely during rush hour to inflict maximum casualties among the civilian population.

However, SBU officers acted proactively: the agent was detained at the very moment he was equipping an explosive device for a future terrorist attack.

What was found during the searches

During searches of the detainee's apartment, components for manufacturing explosives, a mini-camera for recording the consequences of the explosion, and means of communication with curators from the Russian Federation were found. All seized items were added to the materials of the criminal proceedings as evidence.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU notified the suspect of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 – high treason under martial law;

Part 4 of Article 408 – desertion during wartime;

Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 263 – illegal handling of explosives;

Part 2 of Article 263-1 – illegal manufacture of explosive devices.

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

A spy who reported the coordinates of air defense systems to the enemy was imprisoned in Kharkiv