AFU deserter, commissioned by Russia, planned a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia during rush hour - SBU

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 1838 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 5592 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 4854 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
04:29 AM • 13728 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 32028 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 41499 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 60845 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 36701 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 105869 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 115196 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
5.1m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news
Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNSOctober 13, 12:48 AM • 17838 views
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - ForbesOctober 13, 01:52 AM • 18939 views
Financial incentives don't work: Russia cannot compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine - ISW02:25 AM • 9222 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the Russians04:14 AM • 12721 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 24511 views
Publications
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 1838 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 60845 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 105869 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 115196 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 57293 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Binyamin Netanyahu
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 30155 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 62023 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 65701 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 67020 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 133066 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59

AFU deserter, commissioned by Russia, planned a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia during rush hour - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

The SBU detained an AFU deserter who, on the orders of Russian special services, was preparing a terrorist attack in the center of Zaporizhzhia, planning to detonate an improvised explosive device in a crowded place. He faces life imprisonment for treason and other crimes.

AFU deserter, commissioned by Russia, planned a terrorist attack in Zaporizhzhia during rush hour - SBU

Russian special services in Zaporizhzhia planned to organize a terrorist attack with the help of a recruited Russian agent, who turned out to be a deserter from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrator was preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device in a crowded place in the city center. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that a 37-year-old resident of Donetsk region, mobilized from the frontline Mirnohrad, had previously voluntarily left his military unit and was hiding in Kyiv. While being wanted as a deserter, the man began looking for part-time work through anonymous Telegram channels – it was there that he was recruited by representatives of the Russian special services.

22 torturers involved in colony torture exposed in Donetsk region: they were charged with war crimes – HUR10.10.25, 08:45 • 3180 views

Initially, he was given a "test" task – to collect the coordinates of checkpoints and the location of the Defense Forces in the capital. After that, the curators redirected him to Zaporizhzhia to prepare a sabotage.

Terrorist attack plan: explosion in a crowded place

According to the plan of the Russian curators, the agent was supposed to plant explosives near a popular location with a large number of people. It was planned that the IED would be activated remotely during rush hour to inflict maximum casualties among the civilian population.

However, SBU officers acted proactively: the agent was detained at the very moment he was equipping an explosive device for a future terrorist attack.

What was found during the searches

During searches of the detainee's apartment, components for manufacturing explosives, a mini-camera for recording the consequences of the explosion, and means of communication with curators from the Russian Federation were found. All seized items were added to the materials of the criminal proceedings as evidence.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU notified the suspect of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 – high treason under martial law;
    • Part 4 of Article 408 – desertion during wartime;
      • Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 263 – illegal handling of explosives;
        • Part 2 of Article 263-1 – illegal manufacture of explosive devices.

          The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

          A spy who reported the coordinates of air defense systems to the enemy was imprisoned in Kharkiv10.10.25, 01:29 • 3959 views

          Stepan Haftko

          Crimes and emergencies
          Donetsk Oblast
          Myrnohrad
          Security Service of Ukraine
          The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Zaporizhzhia
          Kyiv
          Kharkiv