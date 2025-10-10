22 torturers involved in colony torture exposed in Donetsk region: they were charged with war crimes – HUR

The National Police of Ukraine, together with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, identified 22 individuals involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in the "Kalininska Correctional Colony" in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. All suspects have been notified of suspicion of committing war crimes under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the Russian occupiers turned the colony into a real concentration camp, where they illegally held prisoners of war and civilians. The victims were subjected to systematic beatings, torture, and psychological pressure, and their human dignity was humiliated.

Committed sexual acts against a 6-year-old girl: man received 11 years in prison

Among the identified torturers are heads of operational units, assistants to the institution's management, employees of the security department, and military patrols. Most of them are former colony employees who betrayed their oath and sided with the occupiers back in 2014, cooperating with the Russian military and the occupation administration.

SBU exposed four FSB agents who were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia": the youngest is 13 years old

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine ensured the collection and verification of data on those involved in the crimes, which allowed investigators to identify not only the direct perpetrators but also their curators among Russian security forces.

The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing. The collected materials are planned to be submitted to the International Criminal Court so that those guilty of torture and war crimes are punished in accordance with international law.

Recruited agent adjusted Russian combined strikes on Donetsk region and received life sentence