Committed sexual acts against a 6-year-old girl: man received 11 years in prison

In Kyiv, a man who committed sexual acts against his 6-year-old acquaintance's daughter was sentenced to 11 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

With the support of public prosecution by juvenile prosecutors of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 52-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for committing sexual acts against a person who had not reached the age of 14 (Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

It is reported that the mother with two young daughters stayed overnight with an acquaintance in a dormitory. In the evening, the man went to sleep on the armchair, and the woman with the children on the bed. In the morning, the girl woke up next to the man.

As it turned out, at night the accused first touched the genitals of the 6-year-old child, and then committed sexual acts against her. Both the man and the girls' mother drank alcohol that evening, so the woman did not understand how the child ended up in another room. Given her age, the girl did not fully understand what had happened to her, but she complained of pain to her grandmother, who contacted law enforcement agencies. - the prosecutor's office informs.

It is emphasized that the man did not admit his guilt in court.

When passing the guilty verdict, the panel of judges of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv changed the preventive measure for the accused, taking him into custody in the courtroom.

After the verdict comes into force, information about the man will be entered into the Unified Register of Persons Convicted of Crimes Against Sexual Freedom and Integrity of Minors. - the prosecutor's office reports.

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that everyone who committed murder or rape of a minor should receive life imprisonment.