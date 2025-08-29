$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10474 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 13973 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 31113 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 29544 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 44866 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66815 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 63323 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 151772 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 74739 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Over 100 cases of serious crimes against children under the personal control of regional prosecutor's offices: details of charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Over 100 cases of serious crimes against children are under the personal control of regional prosecutor's offices. Courts have already imposed the harshest penalties on the perpetrators, including life imprisonment.

Over 100 cases of serious crimes against children under the personal control of regional prosecutor's offices: details of charges
Children's swing, toy - bear

There are still 41 proceedings in courts in the category of crimes against children. In a number of cases, punishment has been assigned to individuals guilty of sexual violence against children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Recently, heads of regional prosecutor's offices have participated in the consideration of over a hundred cases involving intentional murders, rapes, and other particularly serious crimes against children.

In general, all the most serious crimes against children are under the personal control of the heads of regional prosecutor's offices.

Regarding the results of the investigation and court proceedings:

In six proceedings, courts have issued guilty verdicts. In addition, 41 proceedings of this category are pending in the justice system.

In each case, the prosecutor's office defends the state's position at the highest level.

Courts have imposed the most severe penalties on individuals guilty of sexual violence against children.

For example:

  • In Kharkiv region, a father who raped his two daughters for two years was sentenced to life imprisonment;
    • In Kyiv, a 35-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for long-term molestation and intimate relations with an 11-year-old girl.

      In Vinnytsia region:

      • The father of a minor girl was convicted for repeatedly raping her using physical and psychological violence;
        • A man was convicted for committing sexual violence against his minor niece.

          Among other things. As stated in the post by the Office of the Prosecutor General, in Sumy region, a woman was convicted for attempting to sell her own infant.

          After the birth of the girl, the 35-year-old resident of the region agreed to transfer the infant to a resident of the Bilopil community. She valued her child at 30 thousand US dollars.

          - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

          Prosecutors also exercise procedural guidance in criminal proceedings concerning intentional murders, rapes, and other serious crimes against children.

          Currently, there are 166 such proceedings, 65 of which are personally handled by regional prosecutors.

          Recently, the following cases are in progress:

          Volyn: a man was notified of suspicion for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

          Vinnytsia: a 57-year-old resident of Zhmerynka district was notified of suspicion for repeatedly raping his minor granddaughter.

          Kyiv region: three residents of the capital were notified of suspicion for repeated sexual crimes against minor girls, the youngest of whom was only 8 years old.

          Kirovohrad region: a man was notified of suspicion for causing a fatal car accident involving two children by violating traffic rules.

          Odesa region: an indictment was sent to court against a 44-year-old man who raped a 13-year-old girl using violence.

          Recall

          A man who systematically used psychological and physical violence against his daughter under the pretext of upbringing was sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

          Armed Russian military personnel and collaborators took 15 children from the Novopetrivska special school in Mykolaiv region to Anapa.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Crimes and emergencies
          Vinnytsia Oblast
          Mykolaiv Oblast
          Sumy Oblast
          Kirovohrad Oblast
          Kharkiv Oblast
          Odesa Oblast
          Prosecutor General of Ukraine
          Volyn Oblast
          Kyiv