Recruited agent adjusted Russian combined strikes on Donetsk region and received life sentence

An FSB agent who adjusted Russian strikes on residential areas of Donetsk region received a life sentence, the SBU reports. The court also ruled to confiscate her property, UNN writes.

Details

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, a woman recruited by the FSB, who directed combined Russian strikes on Donetsk region, received a life sentence with confiscation of property.

It was established that it was according to her coordinates that in the autumn of 2023, Russian troops carried out an artillery strike on the residential sector of the now occupied Kurakhivka in the Pokrovsk direction. — the SBU stated.

The agent was recruited through her son, who served in the combat groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. She transmitted the coordinates of Ukrainian objects in an anonymous chat to her son, who then passed them on to Russian handlers.

The SBU detained the offender in October 2023. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of espionage was seized from her.

The court found her guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason under martial law) and sentenced her to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

