FSB agent truck driver passed on data about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units and the movement of convoys with equipment to the Russians - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The SBU exposed and detained a truck driver who, under the guise of international transportation, worked for the FSB. He passed on to the enemy the coordinates of defense and critical infrastructure facilities for missile strikes.

FSB agent truck driver passed on data about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units and the movement of convoys with equipment to the Russians - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained a citizen who, under the guise of an international cargo transportation driver, worked for Russian special services. The agent collected coordinates of defense and critical infrastructure facilities and transmitted them to the enemy for missile strikes. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the detained truck driver carried out tasks for the Federal Security Service of Russia – he transmitted data on the location of strategic objects on the territory of Ukraine to the occupiers.

"Hunted" for secret developments of the Ukrainian defense industry: an agent couple of the Russian Federation exposed in Mykolaiv03.10.25, 10:18 • 2737 views

His main function was to identify and record the geolocations of military facilities, warehouses, energy enterprises, and other critical infrastructure objects. The agent sent the obtained coordinates to representatives of Russian special services for further adjustment of missile strikes.

In addition, while on foreign assignments, the agent tracked the movement of weapons and military goods transported through the territory of the European Union towards Ukraine and transmitted relevant information to the enemy.

– reported the Security Service.

According to the SBU, the spy recorded targets during his trips, using several mobile devices for conspiracy. Six smartphones were found on him, containing coordinates, photo and video materials with evidence of cooperation with the FSB.

Cyber specialists of the Security Service found out that this man was part of an FSB agent network that was exposed back in January 2025. At that time, law enforcement officers detained three members of the group, but the driver himself was abroad. He was detained immediately after returning to Ukraine.

Currently, SBU investigators have notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed under martial law.

The detainee is in custody. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

