"Hunted" for secret developments of the Ukrainian defense industry: an agent couple of the Russian Federation exposed in Mykolaiv

The counterintelligence of the Security Service, in cooperation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, prevented the penetration of Russian agents into one of the leading defense factories in the south of Ukraine. As a result of the special operation in Mykolaiv, a Russian agent was detained who was trying to obtain for the Rashists the locations of the defense enterprise's dispersal in the region. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the woman involved her cohabitant, an employee of a defense-industrial complex (DIC) enterprise of Ukraine, in the crime.

Initially, the enemy recruited the woman. Knowing that her controlled firm cooperates with a defense factory in Mykolaiv, the Rashists instructed her to collect information about the location of DIC facilities and the types of defense orders in the southern region.

For this, the woman used her cohabitant, who worked in the material and technical supply department of the defense factory and interacted with the defendant's company.

The SBU exposed the agent couple at the very beginning of their cooperation with the enemy.

It was established that the man handed over to the woman information about the status of state orders and the locations of the enterprise's production workshops. However, the agent did not have time to "report" to the occupiers, as she was detained by the SBU at this stage. - the message says.

During the search, the defendant's smartphone was seized with evidence of her contacts with the "liaison" - Serhiy Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Lokhmatyi"), who works for the FSB and Russian military intelligence in Donetsk.

SBU investigators informed the agents of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the Armed Forces, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for her accomplice is currently being resolved.

