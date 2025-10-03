"Hunted" for secret developments of the Ukrainian defense industry: an agent couple of the Russian Federation exposed in Mykolaiv

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
07:29 AM • 1134 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 2510 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 6532 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 13892 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 28468 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 51454 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42561 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 31593 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 30158 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28693 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
SBU exposes arms dealers in four regions of UkrainePhotoOctober 2, 10:18 PM • 14040 views
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv regionOctober 3, 12:36 AM • 19021 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 15229 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhoto03:34 AM • 7682 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 14410 views
Publications
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 14419 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 37241 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 45458 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 46853 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 58473 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
William, Prince of Wales
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 20287 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 63591 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 71364 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 52246 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 54595 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The Economist

"Hunted" for secret developments of the Ukrainian defense industry: an agent couple of the Russian Federation exposed in Mykolaiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The SBU counterintelligence prevented the penetration of the Russian Federation into a defense plant in Mykolaiv by detaining an agent. She involved her cohabitant in collecting information about the enterprise's dispersal locations.

"Hunted" for secret developments of the Ukrainian defense industry: an agent couple of the Russian Federation exposed in Mykolaiv

The counterintelligence of the Security Service, in cooperation with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, prevented the penetration of Russian agents into one of the leading defense factories in the south of Ukraine. As a result of the special operation in Mykolaiv, a Russian agent was detained who was trying to obtain for the Rashists the locations of the defense enterprise's dispersal in the region. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, the woman involved her cohabitant, an employee of a defense-industrial complex (DIC) enterprise of Ukraine, in the crime.

Initially, the enemy recruited the woman. Knowing that her controlled firm cooperates with a defense factory in Mykolaiv, the Rashists instructed her to collect information about the location of DIC facilities and the types of defense orders in the southern region.

For this, the woman used her cohabitant, who worked in the material and technical supply department of the defense factory and interacted with the defendant's company.

The SBU exposed the agent couple at the very beginning of their cooperation with the enemy.

It was established that the man handed over to the woman information about the status of state orders and the locations of the enterprise's production workshops. However, the agent did not have time to "report" to the occupiers, as she was detained by the SBU at this stage.

- the message says.

During the search, the defendant's smartphone was seized with evidence of her contacts with the "liaison" - Serhiy Lebedev (known by the pseudonym "Lokhmatyi"), who works for the FSB and Russian military intelligence in Donetsk.

SBU investigators informed the agents of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 1 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the Armed Forces, committed under martial law).

      The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for her accomplice is currently being resolved.

      SBU detained two GRU agents who were adjusting strikes on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk01.10.25, 10:33 • 2330 views

      Olga Rozgon

      War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Donetsk
      Mykolaiv