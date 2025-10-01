SBU detained two GRU agents who were adjusting strikes on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained two residents of Donetsk region who cooperated with Russian military intelligence and helped the enemy shell Ukrainian cities. The agents provided the occupiers with coordinates for combined attacks on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, both men were recruited through pro-Russian Telegram channels and personal contacts. After recruitment, they worked separately in different frontline areas, sending data to their handlers in closed chats.

One of the detainees was a 49-year-old resident of Sloviansk, who directed Russian aerial bombs and artillery at concentrations of Ukrainian troops in the community – noted the SBU.

The second agent is a 66-year-old resident of Kramatorsk, recruited through a militant of one of the Russian groups in the east. He transmitted to the enemy the geolocations of checkpoints and routes of mobile fire groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mykolaiv entrepreneur tried to sell components for ship artillery systems to Russians

The SBU carried out comprehensive measures to neutralize the threat, documented criminal activity, and detained both agents. They were notified of suspicion under:

Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason under martial law);

Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of data on the movement and deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Currently, the perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In Khmelnytskyi region, an FSB agent was detained who was adjusting missile and Shahed drone strikes on defense factories in western Ukraine