Mykolaiv entrepreneur tried to sell components for ship artillery systems to Russians

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an attempt to illegally export critical components for ship artillery systems used to hit drones and cruise missiles at short distances. The perpetrator was detained. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a Mykolaiv entrepreneur is involved in the scheme, who illegally seized the relevant weapons during the full-scale war – the SBU statement reads.

The perpetrator seized artillery systems worth about 1.5 million US dollars – from six-barrel AO-18 automatic guns to universal AK-176M mounts. To conceal the export, he placed the weapons in containers that outwardly resembled water heaters and planned to transport them to Russia through affiliated enterprises in EU and Southeast Asian countries, having concluded fictitious contracts with controlled companies.

The SBU detained the perpetrator at the stage of preparing the export of weapons. During searches of warehouses and offices, artillery installations in special containers, additional components for military boats, and documents with foreign companies were seized. The seized weapons will be handed over to the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The entrepreneur was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14 and Part 2 of Art. 201 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for arms smuggling, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing to bring all those involved to justice.

