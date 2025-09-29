Approximately 40,000 Hasidim have left Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

$41.480.01
48.710.00
ukenru
07:20 AM • 3444 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
05:05 AM • 12725 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 39130 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 62034 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 43372 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 41712 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 64329 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72006 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 94335 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 155569 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.9m/s
82%
755mm
Popular news
Bryansk under attack: hit on industrial plant recordedPhotoSeptember 28, 11:09 PM • 12563 views
Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNSSeptember 29, 12:32 AM • 12122 views
Occupiers attacked the AZNAURI cognac production enterprise in Odesa regionSeptember 29, 12:54 AM • 16315 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 13752 views
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATO02:43 AM • 6050 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 62430 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 155569 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 75980 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 85560 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 85677 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
J. D. Vance
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Moldova
Chisinau
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 3220 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 13797 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 31358 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 94335 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 51259 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Google Play

Approximately 40,000 Hasidim have left Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

After celebrating Rosh Hashanah, almost 40,000 Hasidic pilgrims left Ukraine. The largest flow was recorded on September 25, when about 25,000 people left the country.

Approximately 40,000 Hasidim have left Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Approximately 40,000 Hasidic pilgrims have left Ukraine in recent days after the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Departure of Hasidim from Ukraine

Regarding the departure of Hasidic pilgrims, on September 25, the passenger traffic significantly increased, because at one time about 25,000 Hasidic pilgrims moved to leave Ukraine within a day. Subsequently, their movement was not particularly recorded either on September 26 or September 27. Yesterday (September 28 - ed.) also a sufficient large number of Hasidic pilgrims - more than 5,000 crossed the border to leave Ukraine during the day

- Demchenko said.

He noted that since September 25, approximately 40,000 Hasidim have left Ukraine.

In fact, what we recorded on entry - almost 40,000 citizens, then in recent days, starting from September 25, approximately the same number followed outside our country

- Demchenko said.

Situation with passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine

If we talk about passenger traffic in general, although it has decreased somewhat compared to August, it is still at a fairly high level. On weekdays, about 95-100 thousand citizens cross the border. This is a total per day in both directions. On weekends, passenger traffic increases and can reach up to 120 thousand crossings per day. Queues, as a rule, if we exclude the departure of Hasidic pilgrims, generally increase before weekends and on weekends, as passenger traffic gradually begins to grow during the week. If we talk about Thursday, Friday, then there are more attempts to cross the border specifically to leave Ukraine. On some days, more people follow to enter Ukraine, including on Sunday

- Demchenko reported.

Addition

About 35,000 Bratslav Hasidim, who celebrate the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah, arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, a total of up to 38,000 believers were expected this year.

On September 26, it was reported that pilgrims continued to leave en masse after the Rosh Hashanah celebration, only on September 25, within the Lviv region, about 5,000 pilgrims crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, and the least load is observed in the late evening and early morning hours.

Anna Murashko

Society
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Uman
Poland