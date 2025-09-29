Approximately 40,000 Hasidim have left Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Approximately 40,000 Hasidic pilgrims have left Ukraine in recent days after the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Departure of Hasidim from Ukraine

Regarding the departure of Hasidic pilgrims, on September 25, the passenger traffic significantly increased, because at one time about 25,000 Hasidic pilgrims moved to leave Ukraine within a day. Subsequently, their movement was not particularly recorded either on September 26 or September 27. Yesterday (September 28 - ed.) also a sufficient large number of Hasidic pilgrims - more than 5,000 crossed the border to leave Ukraine during the day - Demchenko said.

He noted that since September 25, approximately 40,000 Hasidim have left Ukraine.

In fact, what we recorded on entry - almost 40,000 citizens, then in recent days, starting from September 25, approximately the same number followed outside our country - Demchenko said.

Situation with passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine

If we talk about passenger traffic in general, although it has decreased somewhat compared to August, it is still at a fairly high level. On weekdays, about 95-100 thousand citizens cross the border. This is a total per day in both directions. On weekends, passenger traffic increases and can reach up to 120 thousand crossings per day. Queues, as a rule, if we exclude the departure of Hasidic pilgrims, generally increase before weekends and on weekends, as passenger traffic gradually begins to grow during the week. If we talk about Thursday, Friday, then there are more attempts to cross the border specifically to leave Ukraine. On some days, more people follow to enter Ukraine, including on Sunday - Demchenko reported.

Addition

About 35,000 Bratslav Hasidim, who celebrate the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah, arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, a total of up to 38,000 believers were expected this year.

On September 26, it was reported that pilgrims continued to leave en masse after the Rosh Hashanah celebration, only on September 25, within the Lviv region, about 5,000 pilgrims crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, and the least load is observed in the late evening and early morning hours.