The first day of Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman passed without emergencies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The first day of the celebration of the Jewish New Year 5786 in Uman passed peacefully, with no incidents recorded. About 35,000 Hasidim arrived in the city, and up to 38,000 pilgrims are expected.

The first day of Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman passed without emergencies

The pilgrimage of Hasidim to Uman for Rosh Hashanah began peacefully - the first day of celebrations passed without incident, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, no incidents were recorded in the area of mass pilgrimage of Breslov Hasidim to the tomb of Rebbe Nachman in Uman. The first day of the celebration of the Jewish New Year 5786 passed without emergencies and in a calm atmosphere.

Every year, thousands of pilgrims from different countries come to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Despite the martial law in Ukraine and increased security measures, organizers and law enforcement agencies note that the celebration continues peacefully.

Recall

About 35,000 Breslov Hasidim have already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, a total of up to 38,000 pilgrims are expected this year. The information was released on Monday.

On September 22, at noon, a mass prayer of Tikkun HaKlali took place in the area of the Hasidic pilgrimage in Uman. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, about 10,000 pilgrims took part in the event. 

Despite the constant danger and air raid alerts, most Hasidic pilgrims in Uman do not react to the signals and continue to stay at the celebration sites.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Cherkasy Oblast
Ukraine
Uman