Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media
Kyiv • UNN
A bus carrying Hasidic pilgrims was involved in an accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway. Reportedly, there are casualties, but there is no official information yet.
Details
As reported, a bus with Hasidic pilgrims was involved in a road accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway. It is reported that, preliminarily, there are casualties.
No official information has been received yet.
Recall
The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already started arriving.