Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
06:48 PM • 4384 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 10553 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
04:30 PM • 12875 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
04:00 PM • 16014 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 28014 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 21588 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 28418 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 36965 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 57606 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 46719 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 18036 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced todaySeptember 19, 10:27 AM • 25834 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 15244 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 10387 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 16795 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 16941 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 27996 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 28411 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 57604 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 63700 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Estonia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 15986 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 16941 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 10479 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 15330 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 18120 views
Actual
MiG-31
TikTok
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
SWIFT

Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

A bus carrying Hasidic pilgrims was involved in an accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway. Reportedly, there are casualties, but there is no official information yet.

Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media

On the Kyiv-Odesa highway, a bus allegedly carrying Hasidic pilgrims was involved in an accident. Preliminary reports from social media indicate there are casualties, according to UNN.

Details

As reported, a bus with Hasidic pilgrims was involved in a road accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway. It is reported that, preliminarily, there are casualties.

No official information has been received yet.

Recall

The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already started arriving.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa
Kyiv
Uman