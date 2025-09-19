Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media

On the Kyiv-Odesa highway, a bus allegedly carrying Hasidic pilgrims was involved in an accident. Preliminary reports from social media indicate there are casualties, according to UNN.

Details

No official information has been received yet.

Recall

The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already started arriving.