Russian shelling in Kirovohrad region: trains delayed up to 7 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Due to an enemy attack on railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, trains are running on bypass routes. This causes delays of up to seven hours; "Ukrzaliznytsia" is working to reduce the delay time.
Due to an enemy attack on the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, some passenger trains are forced to take alternative routes. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", writes UNN.
Details
This causes significant delays – according to forecasts, they can reach up to seven hours. "Ukrzaliznytsia" assures that they are making every effort to reduce the delay time.
The following routes have already departed on bypass and are catching up with the schedule:
- No. 75 Kyiv – Kryvyi Rih
- No. 791 Kremenchuk – Kyiv
- No. 85 Zaporizhzhia – Lviv
- No. 79 Dnipro – Lviv
- No. 51 Zaporizhzhia – Odesa
- No. 119 Dnipro – Chełm
- No. 37 Zaporizhzhia – Kyiv
- No. 31 Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl
- No. 121 Kherson – Kramatorsk
- No. 59 Kharkiv – Odesa
- No. 65/165 Kharkiv – Cherkasy, Uman.
At the same time, a number of trains are awaiting the resumption of movement on the damaged section. Among them:
- No. 76 Kryvyi Rih – Kyiv
- No. 102 Kramatorsk – Kherson
- No. 38 Kyiv – Zaporizhzhia
- No. 80 Lviv – Dnipro
- No. 120 Chełm – Dnipro
- No. 86 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia
- No. 54 Odesa – Dnipro
- No. 254 Odesa – Kryvyi Rih
- No. 8 Odesa – Kharkiv.
Updated information on departure and arrival times can be tracked on Ukrzaliznytsia's service.
Recall
On the night of September 3, Russians attacked Znamianka in Kirovohrad Oblast, damaging 17 residential buildings and causing power outages. As a result of the attack, five people were injured.
Four railway workers were injured overnight in Kirovohrad Oblast as a result of Russian shelling. Their condition is satisfactory, and they are in the hospital.