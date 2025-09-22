Ignoring air raid alerts: 32,000 Hasidim gathered in Uman, over 15% of whom are children

As of today, approximately 32,000 Hasidim have gathered in Uman for the Rosh Hashanah holiday, including about 5,000 children. This accounts for over 15% of the total number of arrivals. This was stated to journalists by Uman Deputy Mayor Oleh Hanich. He also added that despite the danger, Hasidim ignore air raid sirens, reports UNN correspondent.

As of this morning, 32,000 Hasidim were recorded in Uman, of whom approximately 5,000 were children. Most pilgrims are accommodated in private households, in houses built on the pilgrimage territory. This housing is sufficient, as we see that they all live somewhere

He also emphasized that the city authorities constantly warn Hasidim that it is better not to come to the city due to the security situation, but the latter do not listen.

We constantly warn that it is better not to travel during the war. But the pilgrims do not listen and come to their sanctuary

He also added that the security measures differ little from those that were in previous years. At the same time, Hasidim stubbornly ignore air raid sirens.

The security organization is the same – checkpoints are set up, the police control security measures. We provide the needs that are necessary for the police, tents and the like. Regarding the air raid siren, we have loudspeakers that warn of danger in three languages - English, Ukrainian and Hebrew - that it is dangerous, you need to go to a shelter. Unfortunately, the pilgrims do not fulfill these requests