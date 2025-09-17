Despite the war, thousands of Hasidim travel to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on their numbers and security measures

Despite martial law, thousands of Hasidic pilgrims from various countries are already arriving in Ukraine to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, writes UNN.

According to Demchenko, the mass arrival of pilgrims takes place between September 22 and 24, when Hasidim traditionally gather near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman in Uman.

Regarding the entry of Hasidic pilgrims into Ukraine: Rosh Hashanah is to take place from September 22 to 24. And in fact, we have already begun to record that pilgrims are starting to arrive in Ukraine. But, in fact, as they enter Ukraine, their crossing also takes place outside Ukraine. - explained the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

He emphasized that border guards, together with other state structures, ensure controlled and safe border crossing for pilgrims.

All necessary interaction has been established with various state bodies and organizations that ensure the movement of these pilgrims. And most of them, I can note, follow such organized groups, and their processing at the border is ensured in accordance with the norms of current legislation regarding the entry of foreigners into Ukraine. - Demchenko emphasized.

According to border guards, about 7,000 foreigners have already arrived in organized groups, heading specifically for the celebration of the Jewish New Year.

The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already begun to arrive, and the main mass is expected after September 17.

Dozens of police officers, paramedics, and volunteers from Ukraine and Israel will ensure the safety of pilgrims in Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Hasidim are urged to take into account military threats and comply with the laws of Ukraine.

In Uman, security measures are being strengthened for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, and the police are working in an intensified mode. The sale of pyrotechnics, alcohol, and low-alcohol beverages in pilgrimage sites is prohibited.

Earlier, Israeli media reported that Ukraine allegedly decided to ban the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman due to the full-scale Russian aggression, as well as due to constant attacks by enemy missiles and drones.

At the same time, one of the Ukrainian officials, on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv was disappointed by the lack of support from Israel in the face of the threat from Russia.

However, later the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel denied the information that Ukraine refused to accept Hasidic pilgrims.