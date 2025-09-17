Despite the war, thousands of Hasidim travel to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on their numbers and security measures

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 13861 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 20928 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 23581 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 76532 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 98490 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 49544 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 60336 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 94478 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31068 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62783 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.4m/s
87%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 23439 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 41181 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 29625 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhoto06:46 AM • 8612 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 23381 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 23850 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 76524 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 98481 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 51263 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 94473 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 29498 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 35519 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 65396 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 63239 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 67609 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
M1 Abrams
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Despite the war, thousands of Hasidim travel to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on their numbers and security measures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine records the arrival of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims from September 22 to 24 to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman. Border guards ensure controlled and safe border crossing for organized groups, of which about 7 thousand have already arrived.

Despite the war, thousands of Hasidim travel to Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on their numbers and security measures

Despite martial law, thousands of Hasidic pilgrims from various countries are already arriving in Ukraine to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to Demchenko, the mass arrival of pilgrims takes place between September 22 and 24, when Hasidim traditionally gather near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman in Uman.

Regarding the entry of Hasidic pilgrims into Ukraine: Rosh Hashanah is to take place from September 22 to 24. And in fact, we have already begun to record that pilgrims are starting to arrive in Ukraine. But, in fact, as they enter Ukraine, their crossing also takes place outside Ukraine.

- explained the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

He emphasized that border guards, together with other state structures, ensure controlled and safe border crossing for pilgrims.

All necessary interaction has been established with various state bodies and organizations that ensure the movement of these pilgrims. And most of them, I can note, follow such organized groups, and their processing at the border is ensured in accordance with the norms of current legislation regarding the entry of foreigners into Ukraine.

- Demchenko emphasized.

According to border guards, about 7,000 foreigners have already arrived in organized groups, heading specifically for the celebration of the Jewish New Year.

Recall

The city of Uman expects about 30-35 thousand Hasidim for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, although their community predicts up to 50 thousand. Hasidim have already begun to arrive, and the main mass is expected after September 17.

Dozens of police officers, paramedics, and volunteers from Ukraine and Israel will ensure the safety of pilgrims in Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Hasidim are urged to take into account military threats and comply with the laws of Ukraine.

In Uman, security measures are being strengthened for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, and the police are working in an intensified mode. The sale of pyrotechnics, alcohol, and low-alcohol beverages in pilgrimage sites is prohibited.

Earlier, Israeli media reported that Ukraine allegedly decided to ban the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman due to the full-scale Russian aggression, as well as due to constant attacks by enemy missiles and drones.

At the same time, one of the Ukrainian officials, on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv was disappointed by the lack of support from Israel in the face of the threat from Russia.

However, later the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel denied the information that Ukraine refused to accept Hasidic pilgrims.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEvents
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Uman