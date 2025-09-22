About 35,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Approximately 35,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, for Rosh Hashanah, with a total of up to 38,000 pilgrims expected, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine reported on Monday, according to UNN.

About 35,000 Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5786. - reported the UJCU.

According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, the previously expected number of pilgrims has already arrived in the pilgrimage area.

"According to preliminary estimates, up to 38,000 Hasidic pilgrims are expected in Uman at the beginning of the celebration," the report says.

"The UJCU monitors the situation in the area of the Rabbi Nachman memorial complex, where pilgrims gather," the community emphasized.

Tonight, September 22, the celebration of the Jewish New Year will begin, which will last until the evening of September 24.