About 35,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 7436 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 10344 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shown
05:30 AM • 15092 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 14655 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 28367 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 44673 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 54715 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60498 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57103 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 85797 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
In Poltava region, an enterprise is on fire due to a UAV hit - OVA
Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recorded
Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVA
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 7444 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 59444 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfalls
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Brent Crude
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury

About 35,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, 35,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman. It is expected that by the beginning of the celebration of the Jewish New Year, which will last from September 22 to 24, their number will increase to 38,000.

About 35,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Approximately 35,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, for Rosh Hashanah, with a total of up to 38,000 pilgrims expected, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine reported on Monday, according to UNN.

About 35,000 Hasidic pilgrims arrived in Uman on the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5786.

- reported the UJCU.

According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, the previously expected number of pilgrims has already arrived in the pilgrimage area.

"According to preliminary estimates, up to 38,000 Hasidic pilgrims are expected in Uman at the beginning of the celebration," the report says.

"The UJCU monitors the situation in the area of the Rabbi Nachman memorial complex, where pilgrims gather," the community emphasized.

Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures22.09.25, 08:30 • 15102 views

Addition

Tonight, September 22, the celebration of the Jewish New Year will begin, which will last until the evening of September 24.

Julia Shramko

Society
