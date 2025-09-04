About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor

This year, approximately 30-35 thousand Hasidic pilgrims are expected to arrive in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Hasidim have already started arriving gradually. Iryna Pletnyova, the city's mayor, told UNN about this.

How many pilgrims are expected this year

We cannot speak clearly about a specific number, but I think it will be at the level of previous years – about 30-35 thousand. Although their community says there should be many more, up to 50 thousand. But this is repeated annually, regarding 50 thousand, and about 30-35 thousand arrive. - Pletnyova told UNN.

She stated that the city is preparing to receive the Hasidim, holding preparatory meetings, checking the territory, and shelters.

"Issues are being discussed on how the celebration will be held," the mayor said.

When to expect the official arrival of Hasidim

Pletnyova noted that Hasidim are already gradually arriving in Uman.

It is officially stated that from September 15, the police will start arriving and organizing inspections. Some (Hasidim - ed.) are already present, but we expect the largest number after September 17. - Pletnyova noted.

Hasidim and tourist tax

Pletnyova noted that Hasidim should pay a tourist tax, but this has been a problem for several years.

"The accommodations where the pilgrims stay are not hotels. There is an agreement with the Rabbi's fund that they will still conduct explanatory work among the Hasidim about the need to pay the tourist tax. Based on the analysis we are currently doing, I do not see any receipts for eight months; if there are any, they are quite meager," Pletnyova reported.

Hasidic pilgrims: who they are and how they celebrate in Uman

Hasid, translated from Hebrew, means pious, devout, adherent, follower. This term denotes a person deeply immersed in Kabbalah – the spiritual mystical-philosophical teaching of Judaism.

Hasidism is a mystical branch of Judaism, a movement that emerged as an opposition to Orthodox Judaism in the first half of the 18th century in Ukraine, specifically in Podillia, with branches in Galicia and Volhynia. The founder of this movement is Baal Shem Tov, who came from a poor family living in the village of Okopy. This village is now in the south of the Ternopil region.

Annually, Hasidim celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, coming on pilgrimage to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the founder of Breslov Hasidism, to pray for the forgiveness of sins and receive spiritual purification. Hasidic pilgrims celebrate near the tzaddik's grave, honoring his covenant.

For reference

Hasidim will begin celebrating the Jewish New Year on the evening of September 22 and will celebrate until the evening of September 24, marking the beginning of the year 5786 according to the Jewish calendar.

Context

On August 31, Israeli media reported that Ukraine had allegedly decided to ban the annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman due to the full-scale Russian aggression, as well as constant attacks by enemy missiles and drones.

At the same time, one of the Ukrainian officials, on condition of anonymity, said that Kyiv was disappointed by the lack of support from Israel in the face of the threat from Russia.

However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry later denied information that Ukraine had refused to accept Hasidic pilgrims.