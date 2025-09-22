Over 10,000 Hasidim gathered in Uman for a mass prayer of Tikkun a-Klali

Today, September 22, at noon, a mass prayer of Tikkun a-Klali is taking place in the area of Hasidic pilgrimage in Uman. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, about 10,000 pilgrims are taking part in the event. This was reported by the UJCU on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the traditional prayer, a special prayer for peace in Ukraine will be held.

Tikkun a-Klali, which literally means "general rectification," involves reading ten psalms of King David.

This serves as teshuvah - repentance for all sins. The collection of psalms (Tehillim) was compiled by Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, to whose grave his followers - Breslov Hasidim - come every year.

At the same time, the Tikkun a-Klali prayer is performed by Breslov Hasidim around the world, uniting pilgrims in spiritual practice regardless of borders.

Recall

Earlier, the Ukrainian Jewish community reported that about 35,000 Hasidim had already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, for Rosh Hashanah, and a total of up to 38,000 pilgrims are expected.

In the evening, September 22, the celebration of the Jewish New Year will begin, which will last until the evening of September 24.