Over 10,000 Hasidim gathered in Uman for a mass prayer of Tikkun a-Klali

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
09:32 AM • 16673 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 21209 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 17055 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 26578 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 19977 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 31310 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 46744 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55486 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 61167 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57628 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
5.4m/s
27%
754mm
Popular news
Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVASeptember 22, 01:27 AM • 14852 views
Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - BloombergSeptember 22, 02:35 AM • 12280 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damagedSeptember 22, 02:50 AM • 18461 views
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 9372 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 17966 views
Publications
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 16648 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 21183 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 26549 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 64972 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 47109 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
Ursula von der Leyen
Danylo Hetmantsev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 460 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 18041 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 79374 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 102229 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 48889 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Bild
Financial Times
ChatGPT
TikTok

Over 10,000 Hasidim gathered in Uman for a mass prayer of Tikkun a-Klali

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

In Uman, on September 22, at noon, a mass prayer of Tikkun a-Klali took place with the participation of about 10,000 pilgrims. In addition to the traditional prayer, a special prayer for peace in Ukraine was held.

Over 10,000 Hasidim gathered in Uman for a mass prayer of Tikkun a-Klali

Today, September 22, at noon, a mass prayer of Tikkun a-Klali is taking place in the area of Hasidic pilgrimage in Uman. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, about 10,000 pilgrims are taking part in the event. This was reported by the UJCU on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

In addition to the traditional prayer, a special prayer for peace in Ukraine will be held.

Tikkun a-Klali, which literally means "general rectification," involves reading ten psalms of King David.

This serves as teshuvah - repentance for all sins. The collection of psalms (Tehillim) was compiled by Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, to whose grave his followers - Breslov Hasidim - come every year.

Israel beefs up military forces for Jewish New Year - Reuters22.09.25, 13:22 • 814 views

At the same time, the Tikkun a-Klali prayer is performed by Breslov Hasidim around the world, uniting pilgrims in spiritual practice regardless of borders.

Recall

Earlier, the Ukrainian Jewish community reported that about 35,000 Hasidim had already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, for Rosh Hashanah, and a total of up to 38,000 pilgrims are expected.

In the evening, September 22, the celebration of the Jewish New Year will begin, which will last until the evening of September 24.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCulture
Cherkasy Oblast
Israel
Reuters
Ukraine
Uman